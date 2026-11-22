﻿ Matty Healy is reportedly preparing for his newest role yet: fatherhood. The 1975 frontman was spotted out with his wife, Gabbriette Bechtel, who appeared to be sporting a baby bump in newly obtained photographs.

The News Has Yet to Be Confirmed By the Couple

PEOPLE published the images of the couple during an outing at Bristol Farms in West Hollywood. Bechtel, 29, wore a black dress and flats, with an oversized purse completing her look.

Her growing belly was visible as she walked alongside Healy, 37, who opted for a navy jacket, jeans and boots.

Neither Healy nor Bechtel has publicly confirmed that they are expecting a child.

If the news is confirmed, the baby will be the couple’s first child together.

The pair’s relationship first attracted attention in September 2023, when they were photographed kissing in New York City. Their romance began several months after Healy’s brief relationship with Taylor Swift, which attracted widespread attention that year.

Swift and Healy were linked in the spring of 2023, following her split from Joe Alwyn. Their relationship appeared to last only a few months before they went their separate ways.

Healy soon moved forward with Bechtel, and their relationship quickly became serious. In June 2024, the couple confirmed their engagement after attending a performance by their mutual friend Charli XCX in Brooklyn.

The Two Wed in a Stunning Ceremony

Bechtel shared a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram Stories, showing a black center stone surrounded by pavé diamonds. She celebrated the news with a playful caption that referenced Charli XCX’s hit album.

“MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” she wrote.

The couple eventually exchanged vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles. Healy and Bechtel married July 18 at Castillo del Lago, the former estate of Madonna located in the Hollywood Hills near the Hollywood sign.

“Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel were married yesterday at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, attended by their family and close friends,” representatives for the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

The newlyweds were photographed sharing a kiss at the altar and celebrating with loved ones at the Spanish Colonial Revival-style property.

Prior to the wedding Bechtel spoke with Vogue on her upcoming wedding and let the magazine see her stunning dress. “I’m very excited about getting married—it’s been like eight months of planning,” she said at the time. She then laughed and added, “I feel like him and I should have just eloped, but it’s fine.”

Healy’s mother, television personality Denise Welch, also shared her happiness about the wedding, according to the Independent. Reflecting on the celebrations, she described them as the “most magical 3 days of my life”.

Healy has generally kept his personal life separate from his work with The 1975, but his relationship with Bechtel has occasionally made headlines. Now, photographs suggesting the couple could be preparing to welcome their first child have sparked fresh interest in their life together.

For now, the pair have yet to address the pregnancy speculation publicly.