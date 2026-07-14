Legendary Director John Carpenter Releases Heartbreaking Statement on Sam Neill

The world continues to mourn the passing of legendary actor Sam Neill at the age of 78. The New Zealand actor will almost certainly be most remembered for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the “Jurassic Park” franchise.

However, Neill was also a titan in the world of horror, having starred in several horror films. His most famous horror roles are likely 1981’s “Possession” and 1997’s “Event Horizon,” but he also had a memorable collaboration with legendary director John Carpenter in the form of 1994’s “In the Mouth of Madness.”

Neill plays insurance investigator John Trent who is sent to retrieve a manuscript from famous author Sutter Cane. What follows is one of Carpenter’s most interesting works, and Neill gives a delightfully unhinged performance. Carpenter and Neill were able to maintain a friendship over the years, and the director has responded to the news.

Carpenter Addresses News of Neill’s Passing

Getty Actor Sam Neill

Though the two only worked together twice, Neill and Carpenter became longtime friends. Carpenter was devastated to hear the news of Neill’s passing.

“I’m heartbroken to hear about Sam. We made two movies together, and every day on set was better because he was there,” Carpenter wrote in a statement obtained by Bloody Disgusting. “He was one of the finest actors I’ve ever worked with and brought intelligence, wit, and absolute commitment to every scene, making every moment feel real. Beyond the talent, he was a true gentleman. Over the years, I was lucky to call him a friend and I always admired his generosity, curiosity, and quiet sense of humor.

“The world has lost a remarkable actor, father, farmer, and friend. Thank you, Sam, for your extraordinary work, kindness, and the memories. Keep laughing at the madness of it for all for us, wherever you are.”

Carpenter’s words echo a lot of what others have said about Neill. It’s clear that he was a great collaborator who never bought into his fame too much.

Carpenter Once Called Neill a ‘Dream’ to Work With

Getty Sam Neill

“In the Mouth of Madness” is the most famous collaboration between Carpenter and Neill, but the two did work together before that film. One of Carpenter’s most forgotten films is the 1992 Chevy Chase vehicle “Memoirs of an Invisible Man.”

Famously, Carpenter and Chase did not see eye-to-eye on pretty much anything during the production. However, one of the good things about the film is that he got to work with Neill for the first time.

It helped start a years-long friendship. In fact, Carpenter had some glowing things to say about the actor a few years back.

“Sam is a terrific actor,” Carpenter said of Neill in a 2023 interview with Variety. “I love working with him. He’s very similar in working style to Kurt Russell, so he comes prepared. He knows what he’s going to do. He reacts to other actors who are there. I mean, he’s just a dream come true.”

It’s a shame the two weren’t able to work together more, but it’s clear Carpenter had a ton of respect for Neill.