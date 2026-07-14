Revered Hero Played Onscreen By Tom Hanks Reveals Devastating Diagnosis

Capt. Chesley Sullenberger III became ingrained in pop culture back in January 2009.

In what came to be called the Miracle on the Hudson, the pilot nicknamed Sully was piloting a jet airliner containing more than 150 passengers when he flew into a flock of geese, disabling both jet engines.

Thinking fast, he managed to perform a rare water landing in NYC’s Hudson River.

He Was Played By Tom Hanks in Clint Eastwood’s ‘Sully’

The story made Sully an international phenomenon, catapulting him to unexpected celebrity status.

His story became even more iconic when it was immortalized onscreen by director Clint Eastwood — who tapped two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks to play the hero pilot in the 2016 feature film.

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He Had Sad News to Share

Now, Sully is coming forth to share news about a recent medical diagnosis, revealing that doctors had given him news that nobody wants to hear.

“I recently found out I have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease,” he said in an interview with People.

“It is early stage,” he added. “For now, this means a name may not come easily to me, I forget a story I have recently told, or I don’t sleep as well, but I am in the beginning of this long journey.”

He’s Not ALone

In the course of his treatment, the 75-year-old pilot came to realize just how widespread Alzheimer’s is in people of his age.

“My doctor, Dr. Gil Rabinovici with UCSF Medical Center, has opened my eyes to the prevalence of Alzheimer’s,” he added. “This disease, he has told me, spares no age group and impacts millions of people around the world. It is the unwanted visitor at the door.”

What the Future Holds Is ‘Unknown’

Sullenberger’s wife, Lorrie, also spoke with People, and shared that the impact of the disease hasn’t yet become that noticeable.

“Just as he was the same steady person before and after Flight 1549, he is the same steady person now, before and after this diagnosis,” she told the magazine.

“That strength and steadiness is guiding us as a family. We’re supporting him on this journey that we now walk with so many other families,” she added. “Though the future is uncertain, we continue to live our lives, have hope, and find joy in the everyday.”

A Surprising Diagnosis

According to People, news of his diagnosis proved surprising to Jeff Skiles, Sully’s longtime friend and fellow pilot who was his first officer during the dramatic water landing.

“Sully is larger than life, even to me,” says Capt. Skiles, who observed that “you wouldn’t even know” that he had even a hint of Alzheimer’s when speaking with him. “He’s somebody that I’ve always looked up to and I think a lot of other people do, too,” Skiles said. “Hopefully, it’s going to progress slowly and he’s going to be able to create the kind of life going forward that he would be proud of.”

Sully Sees Another Challenge

As Sullenberger told the magazine, he felt compelled to come forward about his diagnosis in order to reach out to others touched by this devastating disease.

“This new phase of my life has challenged what it means to be of service,” he explained.

“And the answer is to speak up,” he continued. “It is my hope that by sharing this, other families living in the shadows with this disease will feel they too can step forward. And about hope. So many people told us after Flight 1549, that the outcome gave them hope. Lorrie, my incredible partner of 37 years, says we can all use a little of that hope right now.”





