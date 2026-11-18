Bands come and go. They break up for all sorts of reasons, with the members going off to do other things. That was certainly the case for the “Brady Bunch” kids’ music group.

Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, and Maureen McCormick made up the in-show group, and they all even had albums released. The first came out in November 1970, titled “Merry Christmas from the Brady Bunch.” There were two other albums after that, “Meet the Brady Bunch” and “The Kids from the Brady Bunch”, but when “The Brady Bunch” ended in the early 1970s, so did the band.

Eve Plumb Shares Why the ‘Brady Bunch’ Band Broke Up

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Plumb, 68, told the “Facts Verse” podcast that the breakup was due to one of the oldest tropes in the industry. It all came down to management — or more like the discussions of management.

There was one manager who wanted to represent all six of the children. It was all or none, and Plumb’s father made it clear that wasn’t going to happen. He wanted to represent his own daughter, as he’d been in the business for years. It wasn’t unusual at the time for parents to manage their own children — and it still isn’t!

In fact, Neely Plumb was a prominent musician at the time. He was an A&R executive and record producer, and he believed he knew what was right for the group.

Had it not been for that, Plumb believes the “Brady Bunch” kids’ band could have gone on a little longer. It was popular, and there was already an interest in bands from TV shows, such as “The Partridge Family” band.

Susan Olsen Previously Gave Another Reason

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Fellow “Brady Bunch” star, Olsen, had previously opened up about her time with the band. She shared in May 2025 that all the kids wanted to go their separate ways, and that was the reason for the band breaking up.

She had shared that Williams had wanted to start his own solo career, while McCormick wasn’t into the idea of being a music star. On top of that, Knight had quit before “The Brady Bunch” was even canceled, which made it much harder to keep him interested in the band. While Olsen had wanted to keep going, it couldn’t be done with just a handful of them.

It’s possible that she only heard that story. Plumb will have been privy to her father’s decisions, while Olsen may not have been. It suggests that there wasn’t just one reason for the band to break up, but that a lot went into the decision. At least there are three albums to listen to over and over again — and now there are even reruns to enjoy.

The cancellation of the show was blamed on a dip in the ratings, but Olsen did point out that it also coincided with contract renewals coming up. It was the end of the five-year contract, and the kids were asking for more money. Mixed with the lower ratings, ABC made the decision to cancel the show instead.