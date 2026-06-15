WATCH: David & Victoria Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Laughs Off Family Drama Like a Pro in New DoorDash Ad

Brooklyn Beckham proved he isn’t letting the drama with his family get him down as he seemed to make a lighthearted reference to his estrangement from the group in a new DoorDash commercial. Brooklyn, 27, is the oldest child of soccer legend David Beckham and popstar-turned-fashion designer Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham.

In the video which he shared on his Instagram, the photographer joked, “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home.” He gave a smiling chuckle before saying, “It’s a long story.” The screen then flashed the words, “It’s complicated. More soon.”

The quip was the latest development in the ongoing tension that has existed between Brooklyn, his parents, and his two younger brothers that came to public light back in 2022 around the time of his April wedding to American heiress Nicola Peltz.

In May, the pair looked happier than ever as they celebrated a friend’s film debut.

Brooklyn Beckham Firmly Set a Boundary With His Family Back in January: ‘I Do Not Want to Reconcile’

In January 2026, Brooklyn spoke out in a social media statement to share his feelings about his family and make his boundaries clear. He wrote that he has “been kept silent for years” and initially resolved to keep the family disagreements private.

However, he explained he’s decided to speak out in part because he was bothered by what he considers “performative social media posts” and “inauthentic relationships” created by his parents that he calls “a fixture of the life I was born into.”

As to the wedding drama, Brooklyn put debunked the rumors that Nicola, 31, had hurt Victoria’s feelings by declining to wear one of her designs. Instead, he says Nicola was keen to have her dress made by the singer. He revealed, “My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

He also shared that he felt his parents were trying to pressure him into “signing away the rights to my name,” a move he was concerned would affect the future family he plans to create with Nicola.

He said further trouble happened at the wedding when his mother became upset that he and Nicola invited their grandmothers to sit at the couple’s reception table instead of their parents. He says the intention was not to exclude their parents, but rather to be considerate of the fact that their grandmothers “both didn’t have husbands.”

In April, Victoria responded to Beckham’s concerns by saying she and David have “tried to be the best parents that we can be” and “all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.”

Did Brooklyn Beckham’s Family Try to Visit His House? His Rep Responds

On June 14, Page Six reported that they heard back from Brooklyn and Nicola’s reps following news reports that Brooklyn’s 14-year-old sister Harper was spotted stopping by the Los Angeles home he shares with Nicola to drop of a letter.

The outlet says they were told, “That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all — this was choreographed for the cameras.”

The outlet says Harper did not make contact with Brooklyn during the brief visit, with some Instagram comments claiming he was in New York at the time.