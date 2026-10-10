Amal Clooney’s Glittering Gold Gown Steals the Show on Red Carpet With George Clooney

Amal Clooney looked flawless on the red carpet with husband George Clooney. Amal, 48, was accompanied by George, 65, at The Albies. The even is an annual international awards ceremony established by the Clooneys through their Clooney Foundation for Justice. The international human rights lawyer was easily the star of the night, appearing glamorous in a golden gown that stole all the attention. The 2026 Albies was a star-stuffed evening that included other prominent individuals, featuring honorees from multiple countries.

Interest in Amal has remained high ever since she and George made their relationship official. The Oscar winner left his bachelor days behind for a committed relationship with his wife, whom he married in 2014. The pair have always been vocal in their mutual support, and George reconfirmed this to PEOPLE at the ceremony.

Amal Clooney Looked Marvelous In A Gold-Colored Glown

Getty

Amal Clooney was a beacon at the red carpet. The 48-year-old had flowing gown that accentuated her figure. The Gucci gown was glittering gold, featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and fitted bodice. The dress was floor-length, and covered in shimmering embellishments and beaded fringe. Amal paired the dress with dangling diamond-like earrings, a silver clutch, and metallic heels.

George Clooney kept it simple, wearing a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie. The pair were in each other’s arms for the red carpet. George held his wife’s hand as he guided her when they made their entrance. The A-list couple drew the most eyes, as they posed for the cameras.

Amal’s style continues to be a major talking point. The human rights lawyer generally keeps a low-profile but attracts the most press. The previous, Amal wore an Atelier Versace gown at the same event. That look was simpler, more conservative compared to the statement-making ensemble she had yesterday.

Clooney has returned to his usual look after dying his hair, going clean-shaven last year for a project. The 65-year-old had his patented salt-and-pepper hair, along with stubble beard. The look is a return to form for Clooney, who had attracted much press for seemingly abandoning it earlier.

George Clooney Says He Will Support Anything Amal Is A Part Of

Getty

George Clooney had nothing but glowing words for his wife. Speaking to PEOPLE at the 2024 red carpet, Clooney told the outlet that she has his support no matter what. The 2026 Albies continued the couple’s efforts to bring the spotlight onto individuals who deserve it. This was the fifth annual event that George and Amal have overseen.

The pair, who live in France and acquired French citizenship in 2025, are parents to twins. Amal gave birth to a son and a daughter in 2017. Clooney has revealed that both children fluently speak Italian even though neither parent can. The family reside on a farm in France.

The 2026 Albies were held in London on October 9. A number of awards were given to honorees. This year’s list included people from Kyrgztan, Malawi, USA, and DR Congo.