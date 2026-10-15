Candace Cameron Bure Makes Tearful Confession About 30-Year Marriage with Valeri Bure

Candace Cameron Bure was brought to tears talking about her husband. The actress opened up on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” where she spoke of her 30-year marriage to Valeri Bure. The pair married in 1996 when Cameron Bure was 20 years old. Now at age 50, the “Full House” star reflected on herself. The actress realized she had never taken charge in her life, an emotional truth she felt overwhelmed by.

Cameron Bure has spoken glowingly of her husband for the last three decades. Her words remained loving toward Valeri Bure, but she struggled to reconcile her self-worth. Her participation in the Fox series has caused Cameron Bure to look back on her choices and her lifestyle.

Candace Cameron Bure Says She Lives ‘With An Alpha’

Candace Cameron Bure is participating in the quasi-military training television series. “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” The actress has undertaken intense drills both mentally and physically. The most recent episode features Cameron Bure confronting a difficult truth about herself.

In a preview clip, the actress was visibly emotional. Speaking through tears, Cameron Bure admits she’s disappointed that she’s not a leader. The “Full House” star said this has been the case ever since she was a child. According to her, being led is something she’s fallen into as a habit throughout her life.

“I’ve been taking direction my whole life just being a kid actor,” Cameron Bure says in the clip. “And then I met my husband at 18, and he was 20. And my husband leads. He’s a professional athlete, and he’s an Olympian.”

The 50-year-old said her husband, Valeri, 52, is the one who primarily makes the decisions. The actress further added that she is a “beta,” living “with an alpha,” her husband. The show forced Cameron Bure to say what she’s always known out loud.

“He does everything for me,” Cameron Bure said in her tearful confession, “‘cause he’s a good leader.”

Candace Cameron Bure Is Braving Through The Show’s Arduous Process

The competition’s current season features a number of well-known celebrities. Cameron Bure competed with names like Oliver Hudson, Collin Gosselin, and Ruby Rose, among others. The intensity of the show’s physical demands led to Ruby Rose voluntarily quitting in just the second week.

Candace Cameron Bure’s emotional confession doesn’t take away from her tenacity. The “Full House” star is digging deep to remain in the competition. Her social media is filled with “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” clips, where the actress reaffirms her commitment to stay in the game.

Valeri Bure’s athletic past remains unmatched in his household. However, Cameron Bure has remained determined to grind as long as she can. The actress engaged in a rapid-fire sparring session in the show’s previous episode. The 50-year-old put up her dukes againt “Buying Beverly Hills” star Alexia Umansky.

Cameron Bure has simultaneously been promoting her acting career on social media. The actress uploaded behind-the-scenes clips of her Christmas film, “A Second Chance Christmas,” which premiered on the Great American Family network.