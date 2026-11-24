Frankie Muniz is back!

Just days after a terrifying crash had the “Malcolm in the Middle” star rushing to the hospital, Muniz returned to the track in a fun way.

The former child star was invited to Las Vegas in honor of the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix over the weekend, where he was tasked with taking fans on hot laps through the iconic track.

“Thanks again to @fordracing for having me out for the 4th year in a row to drive the hot laps around the circuit. I’ve one of my favorite weekends of the year, and my sore back wasn’t going to keep me away,” Muniz shared via Instagram on Monday, November 23.

Muniz added, “If I’m honest, minus the injured back and crash, the past few weeks have been some of the greatest of my life. I have so many incredible photos and videos to share, but kinda like them just being my memories for now! Life can be magical! 🪄”

Frankie’s Comeback

In the video, Muniz can be seen walking the track in Las Vegas, decked out in his best Ford gear.

“Doing Hot Laps here in Vegas for the fourth year in a row. Love being a part of the Ford Racing family. I had such a blast,” he said. “I got to ride around a bunch of people in the new Dark Horse SC. We’re hitting 185 [mph] down the Vegas Strip. Which is insane. So grateful for Ford Racing for having me out. Happy to be back in a car after last week. I had a big wreck, but feeling good. I’m ready to go faster than ever.”

The inspiring update comes less than two weeks after the 40-year-old star was involved in a major crash at Daytona International Speedway. He was forced to withdraw from the November 11 exhibition race and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight,” he said in a statement shared by NASCAR following the terrifying incident. “I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these amazing drivers.”

Muniz added, “I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me. I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway, and the staff here at the hospital. I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers.”

Racing Career

After walking away from his successful career in Hollywood, Muniz opted to pursue his passion for race cars. After beginning his professional racing career in 2006, Muniz joined Reaume Brothers Racing as a full-time driver of the No. 33 F-150 in 2024.

“I don’t want to say it’s a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever,” he told People at the time. “I started with doing the open wheel route. I thought I was going to go IndyCar, kind of the Formula 1 route, but I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to try NASCAR. I wanted to do it. I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it’s not something I necessarily thought that I’d ever get the opportunity to do.”