Miley Cyrus and longtime partner Maxx Morando got married in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21. They were surrounded by friends and family. In photos that have emerged from the wedding, Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, could be seen wearing black and standing with his daughter. Joining him were his girlfriend, actress Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian Hurley.

Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Noah Cyrus, also attended the wedding.

Elizabeth Hurley Played an Important Role in Billy Ray Cyrus’ Family Reconciliation

A source told People that Hurley “played a big part in helping Miley and Billy Ray reconnect” and noted how “family is everything to Liz.” She reportedly “encouraged” Billy Ray “to repair his relationship with Miley.”

The source adds, “It was really special for both of them to be part of her wedding day. Knowing how much it took to get to that point, seeing them all together was really moving. The most special part was seeing Miley’s family all come together to celebrate her. They wanted her to feel loved and for her to have a magical wedding day.”

Billy Ray and Hurley’s relationship was unexpected, but they appear incredibly happy. They first met in 2022 on the holiday movie, “Christmas in Paradise,” and they went public with their romance on Easter Sunday in 2025. Since then, they haven’t been shy about showing their love and affection for each other through public appearances and tributes on social media.

Miley Cyrus’ Beautiful Wedding Day

Cyrus has shared photos from her wedding day on social media, and she looked beautiful in a classic white long-sleeve Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello. The day was exactly what she hoped it would be, a source told People. “It was such a beautiful ceremony. Miley was excited and a little nervous beforehand,” they said. “During the vows, she kept smiling through her tears. She was trying to hold it together, but she was just so happy to be marrying Maxx.”

Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando’s Perfect Proposal

Cyrus and Morando have been romantically linked since 2021. In July, Morando shared details of his proposal in an interview with Wonderland Magazine. “We were in Kyoto, Japan,” he revealed. “For some reason – you’ll find this as crazy as I did – she’d never been to Japan before. Neither had I, and we’d both wanted to go for a really long time. There were talks before we went about me popping the question, but I was trying to keep it secret. She was not trying to keep it a secret, if you know what I mean. So I had to be really sneaky about it.”

He continued, “We went to Tokyo first for a couple days and then on to Kyoto. I think she had a sense that it was coming, so I was waiting until the very last moment of the very last day to throw her off the scent as much as I could. We took a walk around the hotel grounds. There was this little outer garden that you had to cross a plank to get over. There was a sign that said you couldn’t cross; I was like, ‘That’s crazy, let’s go over there.’”

He managed to convince Cyrus to go with him, and there was a beautiful forest. When her back was turned to take photos, he got on one knee and tapped her on the shoulder, in what sounds like one of the sweetest movie-like scenarios.