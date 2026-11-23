Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, recently stepped out for a rare family outing.

On Saturday, the 58-year-old actor and 55-year-old actress were photographed with their family members at Soho House in Malibu.

Images published by the Daily Mail on Sunday, November 22, showed Will standing in the parking lot alongside Jada and their daughter, Willow, 26. The couple’s son, Jaden, 28, was also reportedly there.

Will’s mother, Caroline Bright, 89, and Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 73, also accompanied the family.

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Family Day Out

For the latest outing, Will sported a graying beard and buzz cut, pairing a bright red jacket with a white baseball cap.

Meanwhile, Jada opted for a black leather bomber jacket over a button-down black blouse, which she paired with wide-legged gray trousers. She completed the look with red shoes and a chic black purse.

Willow, on the other hand, looked trendy in a green-patterned coat over baggy beige trousers that fell just above her rugged black boots.

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Sharing a House Again: Report

The family outing comes amid news that Will and Jada reportedly started sharing a home again.

“Jada moved back in with Will two years ago,” a source told PEOPLE in July. “They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other.”

Will and Jada first met on the set of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” They tied the knot on December 31, 1997, in Baltimore, Maryland.

However, Jada revealed in 2023 that she and Will had secretly separated, but chose to remain married to one another.

“I think just not being ready yet,” Jada revealed on NBC’s “Today” show. “Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in a partnership, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn’t figured that out.”

Getty US actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 30, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

She continued, “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Jada also admitted at the time that while she has considered divorce, she has never been able to go through with it.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through … whatever,” Jada added. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”