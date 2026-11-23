Fans of “Gilmore Girls” have been discovering a lot of hidden behind-the-scenes secrets about the show thanks to the release of the new unauthorized documentary, “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast: A Documentary About Gilmore Girls.”

One interesting nugget of info that emerged involves star Lauren Graham, who delivered an indelible portrayal of single mom Lorelai Gilmore.

According to the documentary, the audition that landed her the role boiled down to just two words.

Proper Pronunciation

EntertainmentNow Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in ‘GILMORE GIRLS’ Credit: Netflix

Director Lesli Linka Glatter, who was overseeing auditions for the show, couldn’t help notice that Graham possessed one element that had been lacking in the other actresses up for the role: her extensive knowledge of literature.

“[Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s] writing had so many references to theater and literature and contemporary music,” Glatter recalled in a clip obtained by Entertainment Weekly. “So we said, ‘You know what? We cannot have someone that doesn’t know who Jack Kerouac is.”

While the other actresses struggled with correctly pronouncing the name of the renowned writer — credited with leading the Beat movement that shaped 1960s counterculture — Graham nailed it.

As Glatter recalled, “a lot of amazing actresses” read for the part, “but in that first scene in Luke’s Diner, there was a reference to Jack Kerouac.

When Graham recited the line, “You’re a regular Jack Kerouac,” she was the only actress who pronounced his name properly — and got the role.

More ‘Gilmore Girls’ Projects On the Way

CBS/Getty

Meanwhile, “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast” isn’t the only “Gilmore Girls” documentary fans will be able to enjoy.

Back in August, HBO Max revealed plans for an authorized doc, to be directed by Bonni Cohen (“In Waves and War,” “Athlete A”), and produced by This Machine, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Production on the doc will be led by acclaimed documentary filmmaker R.J. Cutler (“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” “Martha”).

“Offering a rare insider view into the creation of ‘Gilmore Girls,’ told straight from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, featuring Lauren Graham as well as additional key cast and crew, the documentary reveals how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon by unpacking the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew, and collaborators,” reads the synopsis for the upcoming project.

“The film includes never-before-seen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage, and script pages,” the synopsis adds.

In addition to that, Graham and series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino are also teaming up on another “Gilmore Girls”-related project.

In December 2025, Graham took to Instagram to share the news.

“Because we love you, Amy and I are working on a new ‘Gilmore Girls’ book,” Graham wrote in the caption, accompanying a series of photos. “Get your coffee ready!”

A subsequent announcement was delivered to viewers of NBC’s “Today.”

“We can exclusively announce an untitled book is in the works, taking the readers behind the scenes of the beloved series,” Carson Daly told viewers during the show’s PopStart segment.

Per a press release, the book — to be published by Celadon Books — will take “readers behind the curtain of ‘Gilmore Girls,’ revealing how a small-town dramedy with mile-a-minute dialogue became a cultural touchstone.”

The release continued: “Through a blend of sharp wit, personal reflection and never-before-shared stories, Lauren Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino offer an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of their creative partnership and the spark that defined Lorelai Gilmore and the world of Stars Hollow. Along the way, they revisit unforgettable moments from the set — capturing the humor, heart and alchemy that has made the series an enduring classic.”

The book is scheduled for release at some point during fall 2027.



