Some of the biggest names from the original era of the ’90s drama series “Baywatch” are reuniting for an epic episode of the popular game show “The Weakest Link.”

“Baywatch” originally ran from 1990 until 2001 (1989-1990), first on NBC, then on syndication (1991-2001). “The Weakest Link,” meanwhile, began in 2001. It was adapted from the British television series of the same name, which began a year earlier.

Now, the two iconic shows are coming together for a one-off special. It will see “The Weakest Link” host Jane Lynch putting quiz questions to some of the finest lifeguards to ever patrol the beaches of Los Angeles County, California.

So which “Baywatch” stars will be putting their general knowledge to the test on “The Weakest Link”?

The ‘Baywatch’ Special of ‘The Weakest Link’ Is Stacked With Stars

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Per Entertainment Tonight, the special “Baywatch” episode of “The Weakest Link” is absolutely stacked with stars from the original era of the show.

The episode comes amid the imminent return of “Baywatch” for a new revival series coming to Fox in 2027.

Jane Lynch will be putting questions to David Chokachi (who played Cody Madison), Kelly Packard (April Giminski), Michael Bergin (J. D. Darius), Traci Bingham (Jordan Tate), Nicole Eggert (Summer Quinn), Gena Lee Nolin (Neely Capshaw), Alexandra Paul (Stephanie Holden), and Gregory Alan Williams (Garner Ellerbee).

There will be a classic “Baywatch” slow-motion introduction to the show, which Lynch will be a part of.

A clip from the episode provided by Entertainment Tonight shows Chokachi will wear a red vest for the occasion to fit the “Baywatch” theme.

Some of the stars spoke to Entertainment Tonight about “Baywatch” and “The Weakest Link.”

The Stars Chatted to Entertainment Tonight

Getty David Chokachi is among the contestants.

Ahead of the “Baywatch” episode of “The Weakest Link” and the upcoming revival series, some of the original show’s stars — notably David Chokachi, Michael Bergin, and Kelly Packard, who will be reprising their original roles in the revival series — spoke to Entertainment Tonight about both projects.

Chokachi told the outlet, “I was born and bred, I swear, for ‘Baywatch.’ To go back to the show that… where I started it all, um, 27 years later, is a dream come true.”

Kelly Packard said of her return to the show, “The second I saw Michael and David it felt like we were right back again.”

Michael Bergin added, “[I’m] about 57 years old. It was great to be back.”

Bergin also discussed which of his co-stars are his main rivals on “The Weakest Link.” He explained, “David Chokachi, he’s got not body fat. I think he is the most competitive” and “Traci Bingham went to Harvard.”

About her tactics, Bingham said, “If you start out strong, it intimidates people and I want you out. Like I said, don’t hate me ’cause you ain’t me.”

Erika Eleniak isn’t appearing on “The Weakest Link” special. However, she will also reprise her role as Shauni McClain from the original series on the revival show.

The original “Baywatch” stars will be joined in the revival series by many newcomers. They include Stephen Amell, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell, Thaddeus LaGrone, Noah Beck, Brooks Nader, and Livvy Dunne.

The “Baywatch Reunion” episode of “The Weakest Link” airs on Monday, November 30. Moreover, the “Baywatch” revival series will premiere on Wednesday, January 6 next year. Both will be on Fox.

Information about the original “Baywatch,” the revival series, and the special episode of “The Weakest Link” was courtesy of IMDb.