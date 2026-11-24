Hollywood veteran Willem Dafoe’s new film “Werwulf” is set in 14th-century England, and it was filmed on location in England and Wales. The time of year and location created challenging filming conditions, including rough terrain and freezing cold weather.

Willem Dafoe Shares Brutal Filming Conditions

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dafoe and “Werwulf” director Robert Eggers discussed the challenges they faced. “The weather’s bad, the terrain’s rough. We’re shooting very long shots, so there’s very little downtime… And we’re out all day in brutal weather,” Dafoe said. “There was one day when we must have been on our horses for eight hours straight, which is a long time to be on a horse, practicing and shooting.”

They shot for 77 days on location. “It’s pretty full on, but that really allows you to absorb the atmosphere and create the world,” Dafoe added.

While it was difficult to work long days in the cold and dark, it also helped set the scene for the film. “This film is so dark, so bleak, so merciless — I am glad I only had to live with it for two-and-a-half years, rather than 25 like I had with Nosferatu,” Eggers said.

The Appeal of Working With the Same Actors

Also starring in the film are Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp, who, like Dafoe, worked with Eggers on the 2024 horror film, “Nosferatu.” Working with the same actors again helped to establish a greater sense of trust. “Working with repeat collaborators is always preferred when possible because you already trust each other and understand each other’s processes,” Eggers said. “You can jump off the metaphorical cliff straightaway and challenge each other to greater creative depths and heights. I remember overhearing Aaron say to Lily in a rehearsal that her performance in Nosferatu gave him the courage to take on his role in Werwulf.”

Dafoe said they joke there is “less communication” between them because they are already familiar with each other, making it easier to read expressions and body language. But the actor also stressed how incredible it is to work with Eggers on another project because he gets to approach it with a level of trust. “I’m there for him because it liberates me. Because I trust him so much, and I’m so into what he’s doing. So that’s a wonderful place for an actor to be, because he gives me wonderful things to do,” he said.

Of course, fans of Dafoe will know he regularly collaborates with the same people and has worked with Wes Anderson, Abel Ferrara, and Paul Schrader on multiple projects. This will be his fourth project alongside Eggers after “The Lighthouse” and “The Northman.”

Willem Dafoe’s Character

As for what fans can expect from Dafoe’s latest performance? He reflected on his character, saying, “I play a hunter who is a nobleman. He is hired by the king to rid England of wolves because their cash crop is wool. Every time these sheep get massacred by something, it’s considered an attack by wolves. So he sends me to get rid of them all and enlist people to help in that hunt.”