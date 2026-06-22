Exciting Details Emerge on Robert Eggers’ New ‘Werwulf’ Film

2026 is already turning out to be a banner year for the horror genre with the recent success of “Obession” and “Backroom,” but there are some other huge releases still to come. One of the most anticipated horror films coming out later this year is Robert Eggers’ “Werwulf.”

Fresh off the success of 2024’s “Nosferatu,” Eggers decided to stay in the world of gothic horror. Little has been revealed about “Werwulf,” outside of the fact that it will be set in 13th-century England and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson. Though the film isn’t set to come out until Christmas Day, Focus Features has started to reveal some more details about the project.

Peter Kujawski Teases Werewolf Movie That ‘No One Has Seen’

Getty Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski.

Eggers has made a career of making movies that are meticulously crafted and tirelessly researched to adhere to historical accuracy. All of his films have embraced supernatural elements, but even those aspects are based on things that people actually believed at the time.

That won’t be any different for “Werwulf,” which should create a unique film that differentiates itself from the hundreds of other werewolf movies that have been made in the past. Focus Features was Eggers’ partner on “Nosferatu,” so they were eager to work with him again on “Werwulf.” It’s safe to say that chairman Peter Kujawski is excited about the project.

“I promise you, ‘Werwulf’ is on a whole other level,” Kujawski told Letterboxd in a June 14 interview. “No one has seen a movie that looks or feels like this movie does. To deliver the scares that this movie does, but also deliver a really, really intimate portrait of the experience of a werewolf—the emotional experience of a man going through that curse. It’s not just a plot device for Rob. It is a question of the foundational nature of man in the world. That monsters can exist, and the horror of living is so felt and present in this movie, that I really think audiences are gonna respond on a whole other level when they discover what he’s made. We’re just lucky to have the relationship we do with him, where we get to keep making these movies and letting him get out there and do exactly the version that he wants to make.”

‘Werwulf’ Trailer Was Shown At CinemaCon

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Focus Features had a brief showcase at CinemaCon back in April, and that’s when they showed a brief teaser trailer for “Werwulf.” That trailer hasn’t been released to the public yet, but EntertainmentNow was in attendance for the showcase.

A big thing that stood out about the trailer is that it was presented in a 4:3 aspect ratio, similar to how Eggers’ film “The Lighthouse” was presented. That will likely be how the final film is presented. In the trailer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is showcased as he’s undergoing his transformation into a monster, but they don’t give away any of the details.

It also showed brief glimpses of Willem Dafoe and Lily Rose-Depp’s characters, who both worked with Eggers on “Nosferatu.” Jarin Blaschke’s cinematography is predictably stunning, and the color palette is very muted. It’s about as close to being black and white as a color grade can without actually being presented in black and white.

“Werwulf” is set to be released in theaters on December 25, 2026.