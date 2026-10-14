Charlize Theron’s Spooky Disneyland Trip Includes Hilarious On-Ride Snaps & Rare Pics of Her Daughters [PHOTOS]

Academy Award-winning South African-American actress Charlize Theron has enjoyed a spooky family trip to Disneyland.

Theron, 51, has attended the Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort event at Disneyland in California.

Running from August 21 through October 31 this year, Disneyland’s official website describes the event as follows: “Spirit away for eerily awesome fun with themed attractions, entertainment, dining and more.”

Theron took to social media to share her experience at Halloween Time with her fans — and the photographs she’s posted include a rare glimpse of her two daughters.

Charlize Theron Says Halloween Is Her ‘Favorite Time of Year to Visit Mickey’

Charlize Theron shared her fun and spooky time at Disneyland with the 8.3 million followers on her Instagram account. Dressed casually, she was there with, amongst other people, her two daughters, Jackson and August.

Specifically, the star’s post includes a carousel of seven photographs from the event. The first two snaps show Theron posing by some of Disneyland’s wonderful and colorful displays. The next three are photographs of Disneyland’s spooky Halloween theming and lighting. In the final two photographs, we see Theron’s on-ride photos from “The Incredibles” themed Incredicoaster and the Radiator Springs Racers ride. In the Incredicoaster shot, Theron strikes an almost model-esque pose alongside Jackson and August in a rare glimpse of the pair. The Radiator Springs Races shot hilariously shows Theron enjoying herself wildly.

Theron’s caption on her post reads, “My favorite time of the year to visit Mickey! 🎃 @disneyland @disneyparks #disneyland #disney.”

The actress’ fans and followers headed to the comments section of her post en masse to leave their thoughts about it.

Theron’s Fans Love Seeing Her Enjoying Herself

Getty Charlize Theron.

The comments section of Charlize Theron’s Disneyland post is full of lovely comments from her fans and followers. They love seeing her enjoying herself, love her photographs, and think she looks fabulous in them all.

One of Theron’s followers commented, “You’ve remained a big kid at heart! I really like your sneakers for the occasion—they go perfectly with the Disney theme! Your joy is infectious; it’s great that you shared this… 🐁 ❤️😂❤️😂❤️😂.”

Another follower wrote, “Beautiful mom and daughters 🥰.”

“Love u and your sweet smile ❤️,” said somebody else.

Someone else posted, “Great pics my dear😘🔥.”

Another Instagram user proclaimed, “Sometimes it’s wonderful to be a child, with love and respect.”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “The last pic. Hahaha so cool.”

We love seeing Charlize Theron having fun and it’s great that she was able to share such a joyful time with her daughters.

This year, Theron has added two movie credits to her filmography. They were the survival thriller film “Apex” and Christopher Nolan’s epic action fantasy offering “The Odyssey.”

She also has four movies upcoming in the near-future. They are the thriller flick “Tyrant,” the action film “Two for the Money,” the family comedy “Dance Parents,” and the action-adventure sequel “Atomic Blonde 2.” As of the time of writing, none of them yet have confirmed release dates.

Regardless, we look forward to watching them all.

Charlize Theron’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.