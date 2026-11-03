Mckenna Grace Reveals Her Disney Dream & What She Won’t Do To Risk It

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” star McKenna Grace has revealed her childhood Disney dream. While starring in the “Hunger Games” prequel, which is set to release later this month, Grace, 20, opened up on the one type of role that she will avoid, and for good reason.

The actor has also starred in “The Gifted” and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2021, for her role in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Moreover, Mckenna enjoys a recurring role as Faith Newman in the American soap opera, “The Young and the Restless.”

While the “Scream” star has enjoyed a number of great roles since she became a child star, there is one line she will not cross to gain a new opportunity.

‘Hunger Games’ Star McKenna Grace Reveals Her Disney Dream

Getty ‘Hunger Games’ star Mckenna Grace (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, McKenna explained her dream of becoming a Disney princess one day. She went on to share what roles she would avoid that could endanger her wish.

“At this point, I definitely don’t do nudity or very hypersexual things. I respect anybody who can, but it’s terrifying to me. I don’t know if that’ll ever change.”

While the actress isn’t planning on keeping her career totally sanitized, she added, “It’s not like I only do wholesome things – my character literally gets gutted by Ghostface in “Scream” – but my dream is to try and be a Disney princess someday.”

Childhood Star Has Limits

McKenna first worked as a child star when she was five, when she landed her first TV commercial. She went on to make her television debut with Disney in 2012 in the sitcom, “Crash & Bernstein.” Following this, Grace took a recurring role as Faith Newman in the long-running soap opera, “The Young and the Restless.”

However, her real breakthrough came in 2017, in her role opposite Chris Evans in “Gifted,” where she played a child prodigy. She further played a young Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya” and starred in the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House.”

Moreover, Mckenna starred in the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” She further starred as Phoebe Spengler in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and its sequel, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

Speaking of being a child star, she said, “As a kid on set, you’re expected to act like an adult until you’re on camera. Then you’re a kid until everybody is mad at you because you’re acting like a kid.”

She added: “Now it’s cool to be an adult and be able to give my opinion and have a bit more ownership over characters. I’ve really enjoyed sitting down with producers and pitching all my ideas.”

Mckenna Grace and ‘The Hunger Games’

Getty Mckenna Grace (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP)

Fans will see her latest role in the prequel movie “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” soon, where she plays the snarky Maysilee Donner, starring opposite Joseph Zada in his role as a younger version of Haymitch Abernathy.

The movie is set 24 years before the events of the original “Hunger Games” movies. It centers on the 50th Hunger Games, also termed the Second Quarter Quell, where each district must send twice the normal number of tributes to the arena.

Meanwhile, McKenna stars with Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, Ell Fanning as Effie Trinket, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, and Maya Hawke as Wiress.

This isn’t the first time Grace as spoken of being a fan of the “Hunger Games” franchise as she had previously kept a journal to keep track of fan expectations for her character. “For Maysilee, I’m like, ‘Okay, they want to see the braid,’ so I’d pull Francis aside, like, ‘Look, man, she needs this braid in her hair; she needs this pin.’ He’s like, ‘Sure, Mckenna.’”

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is set to release in theaters on November 20, 2026.