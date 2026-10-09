First Look at Gibbs’ Long-Awaited Return to ‘NCIS’ Franchise: Watch

“NCIS” and its assorted spinoffs have launched their new seasons, and a new teaser for an upcoming episode of those series features the return of a beloved character who will be very familiar to fans: Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

In a new trailer for next episode of “NCIS: Origins,” viewers can experience a sneak peek at star Mark Harmon making a comeback to the franchise.

Return from Alaska

Fans of “NCIS” and its spinoffs were psyched by an announcement earlier this year that Harmon would be returning to television in “NCIS: Origins” to reprise Gibbs for the entirety of the season.

That show, set in the 1990s, follows Gibbs’ exploits during his early days with NCIS, with the younger version of the character played by Austin Stowell.

The present-day Gibbs will be seen in flash-forwards, in which he works to unlock a decades-old mystery connected with his past.

Following his exit from the original “NCIS,” with Gibbs moving to a remote cabin in Alaska, the new trailer features him returning to civilization from his self-imposed exile.

“You don’t think, you just go,” Gibbs says in a voiceover, as the character is seen walking on a boardwalk.

“You get on a plane you don’t wanna get on, walk back into a place you swore you were done with, because somewhere along the line, you got bonded to somebody, and that bond doesn’t really give a damn what you want. That’s the whole job of a teammate — especially when everything in you is saying to turn around and run like hell back home,” the voiceover continues.

Gibbs then arrives at a house, and knocks on the door. When it opens, he’s greeted by “NCIS: Origins” forensic analyst Woody (Bobby Moynihan, aged with makeup).

“My God,” Woody tells Gibbs, “you’re still stunning.”

Many Surprises in Store

CBS Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Bobby Moynihan as Woody

“NCIS: Origins” showrunner David J. North spoke with Parade about Harmon’s return.

“He’s an enormous supporter of this show,” North said of Harmon. “The fact was, it was he and Sean [Harmon] and Gina [Lucita Monreal] in the beginning, the four of us, really created this thing and figured it all out. It didn’t happen overnight. There were a lot of conversations between him and I, and Eric Christian Olsen, who’s the [new] executive producer with me. It was ongoing, sort of massaging storylines, things like that. Mark was game. He’s the biggest believer in this cast and what we’re doing. I told him that I really thought this would put our show to the next level. He said, ‘All right, let’s do it.’”

According to North, fans can expect to see a satisfying return for the character.

“I will tell you that he has left Alaska for the first time in six years, I believe,” North added. “We are going to see Gibbs back in the lower 48. We have so many surprises in store for you. He’s going to be crossing with people from his past, which we’re very excited about.”

Fans can see Gibbs’ return in the next episode of “NCIS: Origins,” airing Tuesday, October 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.