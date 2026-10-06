Gibbs Returns to the Walls of HQ on ‘NCIS: Origins’ — Don’t Miss an Episode

While Mark Harmon has narrated each episode of “NCIS: Origins,” he’s only appeared on the screen twice. The first time was in the pilot episode to kickstart the story, and the second time was during the two-way crossover event with the mothership. Now it’s time for him to step back into the role of Gibbs for an entire season.

He’ll even step back into HQ to see those beautiful orange walls. He’s being called back to work as something from his past shows up. Meanwhile, we’ll get to see that past storyline play out.

How to Watch ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3

CBS “Don’t You Forget About Me” – CBS Original Series NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, Oct. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) Pictured (L-R): Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez, Tyla Abercrombie as Mary Jo Sullivan Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The prequel series is the last “NCIS” show of Tuesday nights. It’s reclaiming that 10 p.m. ET/PT time slot, although on a different night to when it started, and it’s going to do it in style.

There is only one place to watch the episodes live: CBS. You can watch CBS via your cable provider or through a company like FuboTV and DirecTV, which have made it easy to cut the cord and still watch your broadcast TV favorites. If you have Paramount+, that’s another way to watch live, although you’ll need to check the subscription tier that you’re on.

The good news is you don’t need to tune in live to enjoy the new episodes. They are all added to Paramount+ the day after they air, so you’ll be able to watch on Wednesdays from around 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT, along with the rest of the “NCIS” universe.

What to Expect on ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3

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The past and present will collide in this new season. Harmon is back, and he’s going to be in all 10 episodes. Yes, sadly, there are only 10 episodes in the third season, with CBS making some major changes to its schedule to fit everything in.

For the last few years, Gibbs has enjoyed a peaceful life in Alaska. It’s everything that he’s needed to escape the world of pain that he lived, and he decided while there that it was time to tell the story of Lala. He even has a canine companion, which adds a sweet layer to this gruff man’s story. However, that peaceful life is upturned when something from his past resurfaces.

Meanwhile, in 1992, the team will need to rush to rescue Randy, who found himself captured at the end of the second season. Gibbs and Lala will also probably want to discuss the night of passion before it was called short, especially considering Gibbs’ current relationship status! Then there’s the fact that they’ll need to keep this a secret from the rest of the team, and those types of secrets never stay buried.

Over the course of the season, Woody will be accused of murder, and it looks like someone close to the team is selling secrets to the Russians. We’ll also see the return of Adam Campbell as Ducky, continuing the growth of his friendship with Gibbs.

“NCIS: Origins” Season 3 airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS and streams the following day on Paramount+.