‘Whose Line’ Star Colin Mochrie Copes With Humor as He Recovers From Knee Replacement Surgery

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star Colin Mochrie has struggled with significant health challenges this year. At the start of 2026, the Canadian improv star revealed he suffered a detached retina and required emergency surgery.

Sadly, Mochrie had to cancel his upcoming shows. However, he enjoyed entertaining fans during the recovery process through his hilarious social media posts.

Now, the 68-year-old is documenting his healing journey after undergoing a knee replacement procedure. See how he’s making fans laugh and dealing with the situation through humor.

Colin Mochrie Cracks Jokes For Fans Immediately After His Knee Replacement

Dealing with knee pain can be excruciating, but Colin Mochrie feels surrounded by love and support from fans. He received many kind messages after his health challenges this year and took some time to express gratitude online.

“Hey there, everyone, Colin Mochrie here. The man and the near myth,” the 68-year-old addressed his fans on Instagram. In the caption, he noted that he had a successful knee replacement surgery. “First of all, I’d like to thank everyone for the well wishes toward my knee replacement. Today is day one. I had the knee replaced. So far, so good. The pain is minimal.”

“I’ve been able to get around with my walker, going up stairs,” Mochrie continued. “I’m sure there will be ups and downs throughout this recovery but today is a good day so thank you once again for everyone who sent lovely messages. I would like to say, just to clear things up, I had talked about how this would be a tough year physically and how earlier in the year I had my retina detach.”

The “Whose Line” star recalled the situation and was surprised to learn that many of his fans thought his “right nut” had detached.

“Two things: how would that even happen?” he addressed viewers. “And please. My right nut is one of the things that’s still hanging in there. But again, still, thank you for the good thoughts.”

The Improv Star Keeps Moving Forward

Though his surgery took place just days ago, Colin Mochrie seems to be in excellent spirits. He shared another video of himself getting around with a walker.

“Day 2! Slept well, going good…” the comedian captioned the video in a follow-up post. In the clip, Mochrie explains that his doctor recommended that he do a 30-minute walk. He plans to break them into 10-minute sessions for his own comfort.

“A little bit more pain, not much. A lot more stiffness,” Mochrie shared with his fans. “But I’m doing my exercises.”

The camera panned over to his dog, Little Bit. The comedian joked that Little Bit wasn’t interested in helping at all, unless they brought treats along.

“So it’s onwards and upwards! I’ll be dancing in the year, doing comedy in two years,” Mochrie quipped.

Right away, fans left kind words in the comments.

“Colin! Get well soon ❤️” one of the comedian’s fans wrote in the comments.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery!” another added.

For updates on Colin Mochrie’s health, fans can keep up with him on social media.