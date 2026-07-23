Colin Mochrie Continues Making Fans Laugh After Knee Replacement Update

Despite recent health challenges, Canadian comedian Colin Mochrie is determined to keep moving forward.

After a surgery to repair a detached retina and a knee replacement, the 68-year-old has been relying on humor to keep him going. He’s been updating fans about his condition in a series of social media updates.

In his latest video, Mochrie had fans roaring in laughter after explaining his brief absence and taking jabs at a “Whose Line” co-star.

Recovering from a knee replacement can be incredibly painful and challenging. But even so, Colin Mochrie wants to keep spreading joy and laughter amid the recovery process.

“Week 5,” the comedian captioned his latest Instagram update.

“Hey there, I’m Colin Mochrie, the knee replacement guy. I’m walking the lovely Little Bit,” Mochrie tells the camera as he walks his dog. “As you can see, this is week five. I got rid of my walker and cane in week four. I’m at my maximum flex right now. A little stiff right now because I was in physio today, which, as much fun as it sounds, it’s not. But it’s helpful.”

“Even now, I feel so much better than I did before the surgery,” the “Whose Line” star explained. “Sorry we haven’t been keeping up, because of wildfires and things. We had to pay some tariffs, so we haven’t had a lot of chances to make videos.”

“Thanks for all the support, people who have supported. For those who didn’t support, thanks, Ryan. So everyone, have a good day, stay safe,” the comedian ends his video with a hilarious jab at his friend, Ryan Stiles.

“Always knew Ryan wasn’t supportive 🙄😆” a fan laughed in the comments.

“lol!!! Wildfires and tariffs!!! Your sense of humor is returning!!! Love you thoughts and prayers to continued progress!!” another fan joked.

“You are fabulous. Thank goodness for your wonderful sense of humour,” another chimed in.

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Understandably, Colin Mochrie experienced quite a bit of pain in the immediate aftermath of his knee replacement procedure. However, that didn’t stop him from cracking jokes for his audience.

“Hey there, everyone, Colin Mochrie here. The man and the near myth,” the “Whose Line” star shared right after his surgery. “First of all, I’d like to thank everyone for the well wishes toward my knee replacement. Today is day one. I had the knee replaced. So far, so good. The pain is minimal.”

Mochrie went on to explain that he was getting along well with his walker and could go up and down stairs. He thanked his fans for their continued support, but wanted to clear up a few misconceptions about his detached retina. Apparently, some fans misheard and thought his “right nut” had detached.

“Two things: how would that even happen?” the 68-year-old joked. “And please. My right nut is one of the things that’s still hanging in there. But again, still, thank you for the good thoughts.”

Fans continue to wish Colin Mochrie well during his recovery.