‘Friends’ Co-Stars Rally Around Courteney Cox in Touching Instagram Moment

The “Friends” sisterhood is alive and well on social media. Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow recently rallied around Courteney Cox in a touching display of support on Instagram, proving that their real-life connection remains as tight-knit as ever, 22 years after their NBC series ended.

The post celebrated the trio’s ongoing bond, turning a simple comment section into a mini reunion for television royalty. For loyal viewers, seeing the former castmates publicly lift each other was a comforting reminder that the magic they created on screen was very much real.

The Former ‘Friends’ Stars Supported Courteney Cox’s Newest Project

On July 22. Courteney Cox posted a photo from a film shoot. She wrote, “When you really believe in something…don’t ever give up. Dreams can come true.”

According to E! News, the still came from Cox’s director and producer role on the crime thriller Evil Genius. The excitement centers around an upcoming crime thriller starring Patricia Arquette, Cox’s former sister-in-law, which adapts the hit Netflix docuseries of the same name and has officially secured a spot in the Toronto International Film Festival lineup.

In the post’s comments section, Cox was applauded for her career pivot by her former “Friends” co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. Kudrow wrote, “Yes! Courteney Cox, so smart, so talented, so good!!” Aniston added, “So proud of you!”

Other celebrity pals also shared their remarks in the post’s comments section.

Michelle Pfeiffer sent a series of applauding emojis. Selma Blair wrote, “Yes, yes, yes!”

Director Judd Apatow penned, “Amazing.” Tracey Pollan, Olivia Munn, and Kyle Richards also shared happy emojis over the news.

However, the most touching comment came from Cox’s daughter, Coco, with David Arquette. She wrote, “You’re the cutest person on the planet.”

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox’s Friendship Remains, 30 Years After ‘Friends’ Debut

Play

Off camera, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have spent the last 30 years proving that true Hollywood friendships really do exist. From godmother duties to private getaways, the duo has stood by each other through thick and thin, consistently serving as each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

Their unwavering loyalty was on full display once again in this latest Instagram post. It reassures fans that no matter how much time passes, their real-life connection remains as solid as ever.

However, while their friendship seems glamorous on the outside, Aniston said that she and Cox share a passion that would bore anyone who didn’t share their common interest.

She told People Magazine, “We usually talk interior design. It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it’s what we love. It’s our love language.”

Kudrow said maintaining a friendship with Cox and Aniston is easy. “The most precious part is when we can finally all be in the same place and have dinner. That’s the best.”

She added, “At someone’s house,” adding that the best cook of all three of the women is “Courteney.”

Ultimately, the sweet exchange between Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow proves that no matter how many years pass, the bonds in the “Friends” sisterhood remain entirely unbreakable.