Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Gives Emotional, Powerful Interview 1 Year After His Passing

The grieving widow of “The Cosby Show” actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is speaking out about his tragic passing following the one-year anniversary of his death.

Warner, who rose to fame playing Theo Huxtable on the classic TV sitcom, died at the age of 54 on June 20, 2025. He drowned while on vacation in Costa Rica with his wife, Tenisha Warner, and their daughter, who was just 8 years old at the time.

Appearing on CBS Mornings on Thursday, July 23, Tenisha opened up about what went through her mind the day of his death, before getting emotional as she spoke about how she and their daughter have coped with loss.

The Day of Malcolm-Jamal’s Death

Play

Speaking with Gayle King, Tenisha said she has a hard time recalling exactly what happened the day of her husband’s passing.

“The moments of that day, they occupy my body so deeply,” she explained. “It’s really hard for me to relive what all of that was and to think about it, because it just breaks me in a way that makes it hard for me to stay steady.”

Calling it the “worst day of my life,” Tenisha said his passing “feels unfair.”

“And all I can think about was my daughter and what I needed to do to continue to be her mother. And be her only parent,” Tenisha continued.

When asked whether there was a point she thought she lost both her husband and daughter that day, Tenisha said she couldn’t “remember the details,” adding, “My body went through shock.”

Inside Their Private Life

Malcolm-Jamal Warner kept his personal life pretty private, with fans not really knowing all that much about his wife or daughter before his death. Though he would share photos of them on social media and sometimes spoke about them on podcasts, they were not a very public family.

Tenisha first broke her silence on her death on the couple’s wedding anniversary, saying she did so at the time “to let the world know that I’m here, I’m here and I’m experiencing the biggest loss of my life.” She added that she also wanted fans to know that she saw their pain and support.

While the two married in 2022 and shared a child, the husband and wife duo kept a low profile—something Tenisha explained she loved.

“I’ve never liked the spotlight. That’s one of the things he loved in me, meeting a woman who didn’t care about what was on the red carpet at all,” she told King. “I remember even going to an event with him, he walked the red carpet and I was like, ‘Get me out of here. Can I just meet you at the end?'”

Tenisha still lives in the home she shared with the late actor and told King she has no intention of moving out.

“He is here with me, always. I don’t think about moving because all of our memories are here, and it hurts,” she explained. “I can’t be in my own home without feeling the loss, but I can’t walk away.”

When talking about grief, she also told viewers to check in on those who have experienced loss, especially after those initial moments of mourning.

“I often tell my friends who reach out all the time and may not get a response all the time, just don’t forget us. That’s what I’m looking for,” she shared. “The hardest thing about grief is people, they move on. But for us, his wife and child, there’s no moving on.”

“There’s moving with and living with,” she added, before breaking down. “He will always be a part of our everyday, and there’s not a moment in my … there’s not a moment in my day that I’m not affected.”