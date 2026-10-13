Brad Pitt Turns Heads in Magenta & Teal During Paris Date Night With Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt turned heads once again after stepping out in yet another bold look during a Paris date night with Ines de Ramon.

On Monday, the 62-year-old actor stepped out with his 33-year-old girlfriend looking quite fashionable as they enjoyed their night out in the French capital.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed Pitt seemingly in good spirits as he sported an eye-catching teal jacket paired with striking magenta trousers. He completed the bold look with a striped shirt, black shoes, and gold-rimmed glasses.

Meanwhile, de Ramon opted for a glamorous look, pairing a fluffy cream jacket with a white shirt and black leather pants. The jewelry designer completed her ensemble with a stylish pair of shades.

The couple, who have been together for nearly four years, were all smiles as they left the venue after watching James Blake perform live in concert.

Brad Pitt Continues to Make Bold Fashion Statements

Pitt has been trying out bolder fashion choices in recent years, trading his usual simple looks for brighter colors and more playful outfits.

In a 2025 interview with GQ, the actor shared why he enjoys experimenting with his style.

“I just feel like, we’ve gotta have fun, let’s have fun. There’s so much turmoil in the world. Let’s have fun when we can,” he said.

In an earlier interview with Esquire in 2021, Pitt shared his preference in fashion style and why he likes to keep it simple.

“I like monochrome, without it being a uniform…I like simplicity,” he told the outlet at the time. “I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have.”

Pitt continued, “You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that…If I have a style, it’s no style.”

No Wedding Bells for Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon

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Meanwhile, Pitt and de Ramon are reportedly not planning on tying the knot anytime soon. In May, the Daily Mail reported that the couple is very happy, but friends of the actor can’t see him getting married again or having more kids.

“He has a great partner who he appreciates, but there is no rush in that direction,” the source told the outlet.

De Ramon is said to have a close relationship with Pitt’s extended family, adding that they regularly keep in touch and enjoy spending time together.

“She’s built real relationships with everyone,” the insider claimed. “She spends time with Brad’s brother and sister, nieces and nephews, attends family gatherings, and has made an effort to get to know each of them individually.”

The source continued, “People ask about her, include her in family plans, and genuinely want her around. She’s become a natural part of the family dynamic.”

Despite de Ramon’s close bond with Pitt’s family, the actor reportedly has no plans to take their relationship to the next level.