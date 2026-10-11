John Stamos Addresses Frail Beach Boys Singer Mike Love’s ‘Serious Health Challenges’ After Shaky Return to the Stage

The Beach Boys returned to the stage on Saturday, October 10, the first time the band has performed since July.

At the time, the veteran rock band canceled multiple shows that had been scheduled, scuttling the group’s 2026 summer tour.

“Playing for you is the highlight of our summer every year – especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States while saluting the 60th Anniversary of ‘Pet Sounds’,” read a a statement from the band shared via singer Mike Love’s Instagram page. “We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break to recharge before getting back on the road in September.”

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That September comeback was eventually postponed to October.

However, for those who saw the show, Love’s condition was shocking. Sitting in a chair chair and essentially immobile, the 85-year-old Love was able to bring his distinctive vocals to the band’s iconic songs, but appeared to be a shadow of who he was just months earlier.

Now, band member/actor John Stamos is sharing an update on Love’s health.

Ahead of joining the band for their second show after that lengthy hiatus, Stamos issued a lengthy statement via Instagram to shed light on the state of Love’s health, and why he needed to take so many months off.

“I’m boarding a plane to Nashville to play with the Beach Boys at the Ryman Auditorium, struggling to put my feelings into words,” Stamos wrote in the caption, accompanying photos of himself and Love.

“My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges. We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don’t know what the future holds. We have tonight,” Stamos wrote.

“Mike is a fighter. Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage. He says he needs his band, the audience, his friends and drummer surrounding him to lift him up,” Stamos continued.

“I’ve played with Mike for 41 years. I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile,” Stamos candidly admitted, addressing the frailty that Love displayed during his October 10 show.

“The Mike Love we see tonight may not be exactly the Mike we’ve always known. But he’s still every bit the Mike we love,” Stamos added.

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“His lyrics, optimism, unforgettable hooks and more than 7,000 concerts have brought joy to generations. What he’s given me personally is immeasurable. Forty-one years of stages, airplanes, hotel rooms, laughter and moments nobody else saw. He married Caitlin and me. He’s shared experiences with my family, and now my son,” Stamos continued.

“Mike didn’t just give me a place in his band. He gave me a place in his life. He taught me how to entertain, hold a stage, connect with an audience and make people feel something. I carry those lessons everywhere. He’s made me a better musician, entertainer and man,” Stamos went on in a statement that began feeling like a eulogy.

“This life with Mike and the Beach Boys has become part of my identity. I’ve felt entrusted with being a steward of this extraordinary music, carrying it to new generations. Tonight, at the Ryman, sharing the stage with Mike, I want to be completely present. Hear every harmony, familiar joke and cheer. Feel that first chord hit and watch age, illness and time disappear. Just a bunch of guys making music together. Maybe the hardest part of loving someone is becoming so accustomed to the miracle of having them there that you forget it’s a miracle at all,” he shared.

“Tonight, I won’t forget,” Stamos said, before concluding, “I want to cherish every second without feeling those seconds slipping away.That’s what I’m giving him. We don’t know what tomorrow brings. But we have tonight.”