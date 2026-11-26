U2’s Dolly Parton tribute became the emotional centerpiece of the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve halftime show, bringing the late country icon’s final recorded vocal to one of the biggest stages in sports.

U2 performed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, during the Nov. 25 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. The roughly 10-minute performance combined some of the Irish band’s biggest songs with “Torn,” its recent collaboration with Parton.

The tribute was especially poignant because Parton’s vocals on “Torn” were recorded during the final months of her life.

How U2’s Dolly Parton Tribute Came Together

According to Variety, U2 and its team approached the NFL with the idea of performing during the historic Thanksgiving Eve game. The timing also aligned with a major new chapter for the band.

U2 released its 16th studio album, “Carnaval De Luz,” on Nov. 13, marking its first album of new material in nine years. Rather than turning halftime into a rapid medley of as many songs as possible, the band built the show around a small number of stadium-sized songs and a central tribute to Parton.

Around 100 performers joined U2 on the field, functioning as a marching choir rather than a traditional marching band. The Womack Sisters, who earned a 2027 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, also appeared during the performance.

When the show reached “Torn,” three enormous sheer curtains descended around U2’s platform at the 50-yard line. Images of Parton were projected across the curtains as Bono sang alongside her prerecorded voice, creating the appearance of a posthumous duet.

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) The Edge, Bono, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton of U2 perform a tribute to Dolly Parton onstage during the halftime show of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The moment grew directly out of “Sunday Bloody Sunday.” Bono repeated the word “torn” as the earlier song transitioned into the collaboration, connecting the themes of conflict in the two tracks.

After one final image of Parton appeared, the curtains fell to the field. The surrounding performers then formed three concentric circles around U2’s stage as the band moved into the next part of the show.

U2 Performed Five Songs During The Halftime Show

Netflix’s official halftime setlist lists five U2 songs in performance order:

“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” “Sunday Bloody Sunday” “Torn” “Where the Streets Have No Name” “Pride (In the Name of Love)”

The first song functioned as part of the group’s entrance, with the choir helping set up the performance before U2 moved into an abbreviated version of “Sunday Bloody Sunday.”

That song also incorporated part of the Supremes’ “Stop! In the Name of Love,” performed with the Womack Sisters, before Bono used the repeated “torn” lyric to transition into Parton’s appearance.

“Torn” was the only song from “Carnaval De Luz” included in the set.

Once the curtains displaying Parton dropped, the familiar guitar introduction to “Where the Streets Have No Name” began. U2 then finished with “Pride (In the Name of Love),” with the Womack Sisters joining the band again onstage.

The progression allowed the performance to move from U2’s past into its newest material and then back into two of its best-known anthems.

‘Torn’ Features Dolly Parton’s Final Recorded Vocal

“Torn” has taken on far greater significance since Parton’s death on Aug. 25 at age 80. Parton recorded her contribution in Nashville during the summer, making the collaboration her final recorded vocal performance before her death.

The country version of the song was co-written by U2, Parton and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and produced by Jacknife Lee, with Daniel Lanois contributing pedal steel.

Parton’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes across the music industry. Her goddaughter Miley Cyrus later broke down while honoring her at the Hollywood Bowl, telling the crowd that she and Parton were “eternal.”

Harry Styles honored Parton during the opening night of his Madison Square Garden residency, playing “I Will Always Love You” for the audience after thanking the artists who had inspired him.

Kacey Musgraves also paid tribute to Parton, performing her music onstage and later participating in a televised tribute to the country legend. U2’s tribute was different because the band was able to include Parton herself.

U2 Returned To An NFL Stage Nearly 25 Years Later

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) The Edge, Bono, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton of U2 perform onstage during the halftime show of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The performance also marked another milestone for U2. The band is celebrating 50 years since Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. came together in Dublin in 1976. Its Thanksgiving Eve appearance was also U2’s first major NFL halftime performance since its Super Bowl XXXVI halftime show in February 2002.

That show became particularly memorable for its tribute to victims of the Sept. 11 attacks, whose names were projected during the performance. U2 returned to an NFL event in 2006, performing alongside Green Day when the Louisiana Superdome reopened following Hurricane Katrina.

Two decades later, the band once again used an NFL stage for something beyond simply promoting its music. The Packers-Rams matchup itself made history as the NFL’s first Thanksgiving Eve game, with the event streaming globally on Netflix.