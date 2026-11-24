Rihanna is getting into the holiday spirit with her three little ones!

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the singer and businesswoman took to Instagram to share an adorable behind-the-scenes video from her 2026 Savage X Fenty holiday campaign featuring her sons RZA, 4, and Riot, 3, and daughter Rocki, 14 months.

Between takes, the little ones kept themselves entertained with Christmas ornaments and tiny microphones as Rihanna managed her three young models on set.

“Behind the scenes with the actual gifts!!! 🥹🎁,” the 38-year-old singer sweetly captioned the post.

According to People, the Holiday Family Onesies campaign, which launched on Oct. 9, marked the first time all three of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s children posed together for an advertising campaign.

The family sported matching red and white snowflake-patterned onesies on a festive set that included a pop-up fort decorated with stars.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has recruited her children to model for her clothing brand.

In 2024, the “Diamonds” singer posed alongside RZA and Riot for another Savage X Fenty holiday campaign. The trio wore matching navy blue bandana-print onesies, with Rihanna completing her look with hair rollers, per People.

Since then, the family has welcomed another little model into the mix. Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, on Sept. 13, 2025.

Earlier this month, Rihanna and Rocki starred together in the Lady Dior 2027 campaign, sporting coordinating black leather jackets as the toddler sat on her mother’s lap.

Meanwhile, Riot recently made his magazine cover debut, appearing on six different covers for Issue 66 of Arena Homme+.

One of the covers featured a familiar look for Rihanna, who wore the same red Loewe jumpsuit she sported during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance when she revealed she was pregnant with Riot.

The proud mom held her son by his arms as he modeled an all-black suit and dress shoes.

Rocky previously teased Riot’s modeling debut during a September interview with The Cut, expressing his excitement about watching his children develop their own personalities.

A$AP Rocky Reveals His and Rihanna’s Sweet Family Holiday Tradition

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While Rihanna and Rocky have been keeping busy with their respective careers, spending time together as a family remains a priority for the couple, especially during the holidays.

During an exclusive interview with E! News at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Oct. 29, Rocky revealed that the family typically celebrates the holidays by going on vacation together.

The rapper also shared a sweet parenting moment while attending the event without Rihanna, revealing that he had just gotten off the phone with his family.

“Baby girl is getting her bottle right now her mother just called me,” he told the outlet. “She was being fussy, but she got to see daddy so she aight.”

As for where the family of five spends the holidays, Rocky explained that the destination isn’t nearly as important as having his loved ones by his side.

“Typically, we probably just go on vacation with each other,” he shared. “But togetherness. That’s what we’re all about.”

He added, “It doesn’t matter where we are geographically, as long as we’re together.”