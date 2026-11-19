Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill paid an emotional tribute to the late Dolly Parton at the 2026 CMA Awards, honoring the country music legend nearly three months after her death.

The two country stars opened the ceremony on Wednesday, November 18, with a performance of Parton’s beloved song “I Will Always Love You,” leaving several famous faces in the audience visibly moved.

Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill Honor Dolly Parton at CMA Awards

Getty Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson perform onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards

Wilson, 34, and Gill, 69, performed at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena as a large photograph of Parton appeared behind them.

Luke Combs was seen singing along, while Taylor Swift appeared emotional during the performance.

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The song held special significance for Gill, who previously performed “I Will Always Love You” with Parton at the 1995 CMA Awards.

Their duet was also featured on Parton’s 1995 album “Something Special,” according to ABC News.

Lainey Wilson Reflects on Her Friendship With Dolly Parton

Before hosting the ceremony, Wilson spoke about Parton’s lasting influence on her life and career.

During the Tuesday, November 17, episode of “Good Morning America,” the Grammy-winning singer reflected on their friendship.

“No amount of honoring will be enough for that lady, and what she has done for this genre, what she has done for the world, what she did for me personally, the friend that she became,” Wilson said.

“At the end of the day, they weren’t talking about how many Grammys she won and how many accolades she had and how many CMA awards she had. They talked about what kind of person she was, and I think we all need to strive for that right there.”

For Wilson, remembering Parton meant celebrating the woman behind the music as much as her extraordinary career.

When Did Dolly Parton Die?

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Parton died on Tuesday, August 25, at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville. She was 80.

Her representative later confirmed to People that the country music icon had been battling cancer.

Following her death, a spokesperson released a statement remembering her generosity and the impact she had on others.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” the statement read.

“Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

Parton’s death prompted tributes from fellow musicians, fans and countless people who had benefited from her charitable work.

Dolly Parton Receives 3 Posthumous Grammy Nominations

Parton’s legacy also received recognition earlier this week when the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The country legend earned three posthumous nominations, including two for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

According to the Recording Academy, she was nominated for “Butterfly” with Zac Brown Band and “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” alongside Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire.

Her audiobook “Star of the Show: My Life on Stage” also received a nomination.

Cyrus, 33, paid tribute to her late godmother in an emotional message shared on X on Monday, November 16.

“To be nominated alongside her, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire for ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ is a beautiful way to honor her enormous heart,” Cyrus wrote.

“This cover supported pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, a cause close to her heart. I miss her calling on big days like this but feel her in every moment. Love you, Aunt Dolly.”