Marlon Jackson, the fourth-oldest Jackson brother and one of the original Jackson 5 members, announced on November 17, 2026 that he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.

Getty Marlon Jackson performs at a festival in July 2026.

The 69-year-old shared the news on an episode of “The Farrah Shammas Podcast.” Wearing shades and a ball cap that read, “STUDY PEACE,” Marlon revealed, “I’ve had cancer for four years.” and moments later shared, “Prostate, stage 4.”

However, he doesn’t seem worried. Marlon told the interviewer not to worry about it, saying, “God got me. Everything is great.”

He continued, “I’m good. Bad grass don’t die. So I’m gonna be around for a long time.” When asked about his treatment details, the father of three said, “I’ve already had my prostate gland removed, and I’ve had radiation treatment. And everything is fine, everything is great.”

Marlon said he walks nearly 4 miles four times a week, and has improved his diet. He says he stopped eating beef and pork back in 1977, and after the cancer diagnosis, he cut out sugar.” He added, “I try to take care of myself.”

He’s always relying on his faith, saying, “The Lord told me, cast your burdens on him and he’ll take care of them, and that’s what he’s done. So I can’t complain.” Marlon said he’s even surprised his doctor by “doing so much better than what I thought.”

Marlon Jackson Shares His Opinion on ‘Michael’ Movie & His Father Joe Jackson

“People enjoyed the movie. They really enjoyed it,” said Marlon, speaking about the April 2026 mega-hit biopic starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson as Michael. He added, “It brought back some memories, but I think the Jackson 5 portion was so short, and it didn’t capture all the elements of the Jackson 5.”

He also said parts of the film were “embellished,” but “people love it around the world so I can’t complain.

Marlon also shared how he felt about his controversial father and former manager, Joe Jackson. He stated Joe “rehearsed us relentlessly, almost every day,” but said he thinks of it as a “blessing.” He explained, “Kids really don’t know what they want when they’re really young. They’ll spend two weeks or maybe a month on something, then jump to something else.”

Marlon said he considers his father’s strictness a blessing because as he’s gotten older, he’s come to understand “the musical blessing the Lord bestowed on this family” and said he sees the group’s true mission as “uniting the world as one in harmony and peace through our music.”

Marlon Jackson Has Been Married to Carol Ann Parker for Over 50 Years

Marlon married his wife Carol Ann Parker back in 1975 was they were both just 18 years old. The pair has stayed strong through the years, celebrating their 51st anniversary in August 2026. They share three children, Valencia, Brittany, and Marlon Jr.

Since his diagnosis four years ago, Marlon has remained active in music. His most recent performance with The Jacksons was on November 8, 2026 at O2 Apollo in Manchester.