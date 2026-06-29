Jaafar Jackson Honors Late Uncle Michael Jackson as Biopic Makes History: ‘This One’s for Him’

Jaafar Jackson is celebrating a milestone that carries special meaning for both his family and fans of the King of Pop. The breakout star of 2026, who portrays his late uncle Michael Jackson in Antoine Fuqua‘s “Michael,” shared an emotional tribute after the film officially became the highest-grossing biopic in cinema history.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has earned $977.4 million worldwide, edging past Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning “Oppenheimer,” which previously held the record with $975.8 million.

Getty Jaafar Jackson attends the “Michael” Global Fan Premiere at Uber Eats Music Hall on April 10, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

The achievement marks another major milestone for the musical drama, which has steadily climbed the box office charts since its release and continues to draw audiences worldwide.

Jaafar Jackson Dedicates the Record to His Uncle

Reacting to the news on social media, Jaafar thanked moviegoers for helping turn a longtime dream into reality and dedicated the accomplishment to his famous uncle.

“Highest grossing Biopic of ALL TIME Wow!! Thank you all so much,” he shared. “This record, this accomplishment. It was a dream goal of mine for this film and you all made it real.”

“And,” he continued. “I promise you Michael is up there absolutely grinning about this. This one’s for him.”

The message struck a chord right away, with fans cheering Jaafar on and reflecting on just how deeply Michael Jackson continues to shape music and pop culture today.

Another Major Milestone for the Record-Breaking Film

The latest milestone comes just weeks after the biopic overtook “Bohemian Rhapsody” to become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time. Now in its 10th week in theaters, the film is closing in on the $1 billion mark, a feat achieved by only a handful of biographical dramas.

Jaafar’s performance as Michael Jackson has drawn widespread praise from audiences, many of whom have highlighted his striking resemblance to his uncle and his ability to recreate the pop icon’s unmistakable stage presence. The film traces Jackson’s journey from his early days with The Jackson 5 to his rise as one of the most influential entertainers in music history.

How ‘Michael’ Defies Mixed Reviews to Become a Box-Office Phenomenon

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Although “Michael” received mixed reviews from critics upon its release, the film has become a bona fide box-office phenomenon. Fan enthusiasm shows no sign of fading, driving the film from one milestone to the next and reaffirming how deeply Michael Jackson’s legacy still resonates with audiences.

The story is far from over. Deadline reported in May that Adam Fogelson has already confirmed that a sequel is in development, saying there is “a ton of incredibly entertaining Michael Jackson story” still left to tell.

Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, the cast that also includes Colman Domingo and Nia Long as parents Joe and Katherine.

“Michael” is still playing in a few select theaters, but fans can now own it on premium video-on-demand as well, giving them another chance to revisit the record-breaking film as it edges closer to yet another box-office milestone.