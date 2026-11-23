American rap and R&B artist Don Toliver’s Sunday, November 22 concert at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England was evacuated after a scary security threat.

CBS reports British police said an “unknown substance” was released into the crowd, prompting emergency workers to evacuate the nearly 12,000 fans in attendance. There are no known fatalities, but one person was hospitalized, reports say. The North West Ambulance Service believes the substance, which was released close to the end of the show, was tear gas.

NHS North West Ambulance Service Releases Statement About Don Toliver Concert Evacuation

In an update released on the NHS website, the North West Ambulance service announced, “North West Ambulance Service stood down from major incident status at 03:24 on 23 November following our response to reports of a substance released inside the Co-op Live in Manchester.”

The statement goes on to say several emergency crews were deployed, including the service’s Hazardous Area Response Team.

“More than 80 people were assessed by our clinicians, with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms. Decontamination was carried out as a precaution and one patient was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment,” the statement says.

It continues, “Our thanks to everyone who supported our response and the public for their patience and co-operation. We are now in the recovery stage and will continue to work with our emergency service partners in any follow up investigation.”

The statement ends by telling anyone who was at the end and feels ill should contact 111 online to seek medical advice.

111 is a free, 24/7 non-emergency medical helpline in the U.K.

Don Toliver Speaks Out After Concert Incident

Getty Don Toliver at the BET Awards in June 2026.

On Monday, November 23, Toliver responded to the disruption by taking to his Instagram Stories and writing a message to his fans that began, “I’m very sad to sit here and say I have to reschedule the O2 London show to December 15th due to unfortunate incident last night in Manchester.”

His London show was originally scheduled for today, Monday, November 23.

The “No Idea” rapper went on, “I just wanna make sure everyone is safe and the next show goes on properly. My heart and prayers are with everyone that was injured last night @ Co-op Live.”

He also wrote, “The only thing I love more than creating music is performing for my fans!” He then passionately asked the perpetrators to stop interfering with his shows, saying, “It ain’t cool.”

He finished by telling fans he’d see them in London and added, “Love you guys” before signing off with his initials, “DT” and a heart emoji.

Sky News Reports on Don Toliver Concert Incident

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British news channel Sky News reported on the incident, saying there was still police activity at the venue the next morning. The arena was taped off with police tape as police continued their investigation into what exactly happened, the station’s chief North of England correspondent Greg Milam explained.

Milam described attendees covering their faces and running out of the building in social media clips from the event.

This is not the only recent disruption to a hip-hop concert. In July, one of Jay-Z’s shows at Yankee Stadium was delayed by around four hours after security checkpoints were breached.