Best known for being a long-time member of guitarist Frank Zappa‘s band, keyboardist Tommy Mars has passed away.

On Thursday, November 19, Mars’ former bandmate Arthur Barrow announced the news of the musician‘s death on social media.

“I am sorry to say that the great Tommy Mars passed away. He was a great musician and a good friend. Rest in peace Tommy,” Barrow wrote in a Facebook post. A cause of death was not revealed; Mars was 75 years old.

Backing Zappa

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As People reports, Mars — whose real name was Thomas Mariano — studied music at Julius Hart College, and had planned on a career as a music teacher until the opportunity to join Zappa’s band arose in 1977.

“I got a call from Ed [Mann] who I hadn’t seen in a long time. He was living in Southern California and said that Frank Zappa was auditioning for a new band and would I be interested in taking the job,” Mars recalled in a 1991 interview with Ultimate Classic Rock,. “The only Zappa song I knew was ‘King Kong’ because me and Ed used to play it.”

He continued: “Frank had a toothache and it was solo. I went to his house and everything was going terribly. He would play certain measures for me and then play it and then do another section; and doing strange rhythmic things that I hadn’t done since college. But I was kind of making it. I just felt I was on a sinking ship but just holding on to everything.”

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After about half an hour of auditioning for Zappa, the guitarist asked Mars if he could sing.

“I said ‘Well, I probably know about a thousand songs, Frank, but I’m so [expletive] up now with this audition.’ He said ‘Yeah me too.’ I said ‘Would you mind if I just improvise? I mean I can’t remember a whole song all the way through; could I just sing and improvise?’ He looked up at the sky like that and said ‘That’s the first good thing you’ve done today. Let’s go for it’. And from then on, we were together. He just loved it,” Mars added.

Mars joined Zappa in 1977, and continued performing and recording with him until exiting in 1984.

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He can be heard on Zappa’s albums “Sheik Yerbouti,” “Joe’s Garage” and “You Are What You Is,” and can also be seen in Zappa’s 1979 film “Baby Snakes.”

After he exited Zappa’s band, Mars worked with guitarist Steve Vai, who had also been a member of Zappa’s band. Mars appears on Vai’s “Western Vacation” album, and the “Alien Love” EP.

In recent years, Mars returned to teaching, while also performing in some Zappa tribute acts.

Tributes to a ‘Musical Genius’

Responding to Barrow’s announcement of Mars’ death, fans paid tribute.

“One of the best keyboardists Zappa ever had,” wrote one.

“He was one of a kind. A musical genius. Great memories on the road with him,” wrote Forrest Penner, guitar tech for Doors guitarist Robbie Krieger.

Drummer Perry Ostrin took to Instagram to pay tribute to an “amazing musician,” adding, “got to play music with him & heard many frank zappa stories.. wish i had a chance to say goodbye.”