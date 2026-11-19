Bruno Mars is mourning the loss of someone who played a major role in shaping both his life and his music.

The Grammy-winning singer announced Thursday that his father, Peter Hernandez, has died. Mars shared the heartbreaking news on social media alongside a collection of personal photographs and memories celebrating their relationship.

All About the Heartbreaking Post

In his tribute, the singer reflected on getting one final opportunity to spend time with his father before his passing.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time. If you’ve ever seen me talk about him, I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music.”

Mars, whose birth name is also Peter, credited his father with helping raise him and his siblings. He described Hernandez as an important influence throughout his childhood and expressed how much he would miss him.

The singer shares four sisters and a brother with his family. He made it clear that his father held a special place in his life, remembering him as the best dad he could have asked for.

“in my eyes, he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him every day until we meet again.”

Mars ended the emotional message with a loving reference to both of his parents.

“I love you, Pops. Kiss Mom up there for me,” he added.

Hernandez was married to Mars’ mother, Bernadette, who died in 2013.

Friends & Fans Share Their Condolences for Mars

The singer’s announcement prompted an outpouring of support from fans and famous friends, many of whom shared condolences in the comments.

One fan offered a personal message, writing, “I know how you feel, Bru! I lost my father just a few days ago, and I know how unbearable this pain is.”

Another remembered meeting Hernandez during one of Mars’ tours, commenting, “My condolences to you and the family. Sending prayers and love. I remember meeting him on the 24k tour. He was so suave.”

Linda Thompson also shared a message of support.

“God bless your sweet daddy’s soul… And a huge debt of gratitude to him and your beloved mama for gifting the world with wonderful you!!!”

Another supporter wrote, “I am thinking of you and your family at this time. Sending you love and lots of hugs, I am so sorry for your loss. Your parents will always be incredibly proud of you and will be with you wherever you go, please know that.”

Fashion designer Donatella Versace also offered her condolences, writing, “Sending you all my love.”

Mars’ father was still sharing proud moments with his son earlier this year. During a celebration in Las Vegas, the city honored the singer by declaring a Bruno Mars Day and renaming a stretch of Park Avenue Bruno Mars Drive.

One particularly memorable moment came when Mars read a text message from his father to the crowd at Toshiba Plaza.

“My loving son, I know you don’t like advice, but getting a street named after you is a monumental moment,” Hernandez wrote. He told his son how proud he was while encouraging him to remain humble and remind fans that the honor belonged to them, too.

He also referenced Mars’ late mother, writing, “I wish I were there, but my heart is with you. And you know, wherever you are, your mother is with you, too.”

The message ended with a humorous request from Hernandez: “P.S. Please send money.”

Mars laughed as he read the final line, giving the crowd a glimpse of the playful relationship he shared with his father.

Now, the singer is remembering the man who helped shape his musical journey and remained one of his biggest supporters.