This year’s fundraising gala for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research featured a one-of-a-kind musical performance.

The evening’s host, Michael J. Fox, took to the stage, armed with a Gibson Les Paul, where he was joined by John Mayer, Brad Paisley, Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan and other musicians to perform a rock classic that played a key part in one of the most memorable scenes in “Back to the Future.”

‘Johnny B. Goode’

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In that now famous scene, Fox’s Marty McFly joins a 1950s band playing a school dance, playing guitar on a cover of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.”

For the foundation gala, Fox holds his own with the professional musicians as deliver a rousing performance of the rock classic, with Mayer taking on lead vocals.

Interestingly, Mayer may never have picked up a guitar had it not been for Fox’s “Back to the Future” guitar heroics.

“I was talking to John Mayer about this,” Fox told “Entertainment Tonight” (via Guitar World). “He said he got into playing guitar because of that scene in ‘Back to the Future.’ And now look at him — he’s one of the greatest guitar players in the world!”

Michael J. Fox’s Favorite ‘Back to the Future’ Scene

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“Johnny B. Goode” is the centerpiece of “Back to the Future,” a pivotal scene in which Marty shows off his guitar virtuosity with a fiery guitar solo influenced by such legendary axemen as Jimi Hendrix, The Who’s Pete Townshend and Eddie Van Halen — all of whom didn’t debut their unique guitar stylings until well after the era in which the movie was set.

Decades later, it remains Fox’s favorite scene in the film.

Discussing the scene during an appearance on “Good Morning America,” Fox explained why it was so challenging to shoot.

“It was amazing. It was so cool because they’d already recorded the track, so I couldn’t record the track and they recorded the vocals,” Fox explained.

“I played guitar, so I said, ‘What I can do is, you’ve already laid the track down, but I’ll match the track note for note and then you can shoot my hands. Because if you’re not gonna shoot my hands, it’s fake,'” he added.

“Some people argue that scene shouldn’t even have been there. It didn’t make any sense from a storytelling point of view,” Fox noted. “But there was just something about it … what was important about it was that Marty was this guy who thinks he’s not gonna make it, no one will buy into his dream. He never gets that chance to really reach people, and reach an audience and be the musician he wants to be.”

In another interview (via The Vintage Rock Time Machine), Fox opened up about his own guitar-playing abilities.

“I played guitar as a teenager,” Fox recalled. “I played in bands from when I was about 14 years old. So I was never gifted, but I knew my way around ‘Johnny B. Goode.’ And I’m always around the scales. So I read the script, I was like, ‘Yeah, okay, I can do that.'”

However, because of Fox’s insistence that he “finger-sync” the pre-recorded track, he had to learn Marty’s wild solo note for note. “And so I did that, and that was great…”