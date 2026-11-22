Britney Spears has been on the outs with her family for years, largely due to her legal battle to free herself from her 13-year conservatorship.

Her relationships with various family members have gone up and down over the years, but now it appears that she’s extending an olive branch.

She Admits Her ‘Stubbornness’ Has Been ‘Childish’

On Saturday, November 20, the “Toxic” singer shared an Instagram post, with Page Six reporting the post featured an AI-generated image of kittens sipping tea in London.

“I’m so blessed to have such a beautiful family…I’m so very sorry for bringing up past issues, but I think I did because I realized I needed to protect my heart…it’s the way I love and when I love you, I REALLY love you,” Spears wrote in the caption to the message, which she deleted shortly after posting it.

“My stubbornness is childish and embarrassing,” she continued.

“Thoughts on the past, I’m obviously human and there actually might be something to those things I said [psychology] wise…either way I’m sorry to my family bringing up those memories, but I’ve never actually spoke to them face to face on it…it’s frankly bc I just miss them like crazy!!! And I’m very sorry!!!” she concluded.

A Thanksgiving Family Reunion?

Getty SANTA MONICA, CA – APRIL 12: Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears during Nickelodeon’s 16th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar April 12, 2003 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Spears’ message to her family arrives just a few days after TMZ reported that her family is hoping that she will join them for Thanksgiving this year.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Britney gets an invite to the family Thanksgiving celebration every year, but this time, relatives are feeling especially hopeful she’ll actually attend because things are finally in a good place,” the outlet stated.



“We’re told Britney and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, are back on good terms after years of family drama … giving loved ones even more reason to believe a holiday reunion could be in the cards,” TMZ added.

If that long-awaited family reunion does take place, TMZ noted that a location for Thanksgiving dinner has yet to be determined.

Per the outlet, “our sources say the family hasn’t nailed down a location just yet. The gathering will either take place at [her mother] Lynne Spears’ home or another relative’s place in Louisiana.”

Are Fences Mended with Her Sister?

Interestingly, Spears’ latest message comes just weeks after an earlier one in which she complained about the treatment she received from younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federliine.

In an Instagram post dated November 1, she wrote, “I will find a new family !!! Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy one time when I would visit in Louisiana during covid in two week trips and Kevin wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house !!! They made me feel like a slave and have all their secret things they did behind my back and all I ever did was work for my dad !!! I will find a new family !!!”