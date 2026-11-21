Rihanna showed she’s the queen of bouncing back by stripping off for a Dior photo shoot and hitting some poses with her 14-month-old daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers. The “Man Down” singer shares the tot and two toddler boys with “Problems” rapper A$AP Rocky.

The shoot was part of the Lady Dior 2027 Campaign, and featured a structured quilted black mini bag dangling from Riri’s wrist.

The starlet’s fellow celebs flocked to her comments to show their admiration. “Perfection,” Kerry Washington declared, while Natalie Portman simply left a string of heart eyes emojis.

Several Bravo personalities cheered the shoot, with Kyle Richards writing, “So beautiful.” Meanwhile, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton left hearts.

Dior says the star’s “various poses and expressions suggesting the many facets of her identity.”

Rihanna Just Celebrated the 15th Anniversary of Her Album ‘Talk That Talk’

On November 18, 2026, the beauty stirred up some major nostalgia for her fans when she made a celebratory post for the 15th anniversary of her sixth studio album, “Talk That Talk.” The album features the unforgettable singles “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris, the title track “Talk That Talk,” a collab with Jay-Z, and “You Da One,” among others.

The week ahead of the anniversary, the record went quadruple platinum, meaning it reached a total of 4 million copies sold, World Music News reports.

In a 2012 short documentary called “Road to Talk That Talk (Part 2),” Rihanna revealed recording the album was the most grueling period of her career so far, as everything was happening while she was on the road for her “Loud” tour in support of her previous album, which was released just a year before.

She said in a clip that she finished recording the project just a week before she got a physical copy in her hand.

When asked by a cameraman what it was like recording the album, she replied that it was “the best ever,” but admitted “it was the craziest schedule I’ve ever been on in my entire life.” She added that one morning, she woke up “crying so hard” and her phone blew up with messages asking her to work just two hours after she thought she was finally going to get a night of good rest after having an IV.

“Everything that was going on with me was completely disregarded,” she recalled. However, she says when she got the two copies in her hands, “it was so worth it.”

Rihanna Broke the Internet With Hospital Photos of Her First 2 Babies for International Women’s Day in 2025

In March 2025, Rihanna racked up over 10 million “likes” on Instagram by sharing never-before-scene hospital photos of her and A$AP’s first two children, Riot Rose and RZA Athelston.

The pop icon called bringing her babies into the world “by far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman” and described the children as “my little miracles!”

She also added a joke about giving birth to Riot in pink sunglasses and pearls, telling her followers “a lot was happening.”