It’s fair to say this week’s release of “Grand Theft Auto VI” built up some major excitement among the gaming community.

Arriving more than a decade after the previous “GTA,” the new game has experienced record-breaking sales and dominated the pop-culture conversation.

Yet hidden amidst all that buzz has been the revelation that The Rolling Stones‘ Keith Richards and blues guitarist extraordinaire Buddy Guy make a surprise cameo appearance in the game.

Gloriana Blues Radio

As players discovered, Richards and Guys lend their voices as radio DJs on Gloriana Blues Radio, via the game’s various radio stations.

Players who tune in to that particular station are greeted with the Stones guitarist’s gravelly voice, identified by Guy as “my best friend.”

“DJ Buddy and DJ Keith, bringing you the best of the blues,” Richards intones. “Every song tells a story.”

Adds Guy: “I want people to be what they want to be, and that’s what’s wrong with the world today, everybody wants you to be what they want you to be, and nobody wants you to be what you want to be.”

‘Bright Lights, Big City’

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Not only is he one of the game’s many celebrity DJs, Richards also contributes a song to the “GTA VI” soundtrack, his cover of blues classic “Bright Lights, Big City.”

Getty Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Meanwhile, Richards and Guy are not the only rock stars who appear in cameos as radio DJs throughout the game. Shifting to the V-Rock station, gamers will encounter DJs Lindsey Buckingham (of Fleetwood Mac fame) and yacht rock royalty Michael McDonald (where the Stones’ “Emotional Rescue” can be heard, among other tracks).

A flip of the dial to Vice City FM introduces DJs “Weird Al” Yankovic and “Red Sonya” star Bridgitte Nielsen, while Back Country Radio features Morgan Wallen and Lana Del Rey, with Bad Bunny and RaiNao heard on Cocoteo FM.

Keith’s Connection to Rockstar Games

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As gamers know, “Grand Theft Auto VI” and its predecessors are all produced by Rockstar Games, which was founded by Terry Donovan and siblings Dan and Sam Houser.

During the Rockstar Games founders’ long-lost unpublished 2002 interview with journalist David Kushner, (recently published by GQ to coincide with the release of “GTA VI”), Sam Houser revealed that it was no less than Keith Richards himself who was the original inspiration for the company’s moniker.

“You can’t [expletive] with Keith Richards,” Houser declared.

As he explained, the Rockstar Games brand has always been intended to reflect the edge of danger and rebellious attitude represented by Richards and other 1970s-era rock stars of his ilk.

“I’m a huge fan of the classic golden era of rock stars — both the music, but also the life,” he continued. “You can’t argue with Keith Moon riding in a Rolls Royce with a blowup doll hanging out the back and a woman in there screaming, ‘I’m being raped.’ The guy is the original punk rocker. And if we can bring a fraction of that to games, then we’re doing something.”

