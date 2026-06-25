The 2026 BET Awards are almost here, and fans still have a few more days to make their voices heard. One of the biggest fan-driven categories of the night is the Viewers’ Choice Award, which puts the final decision directly in the hands of viewers.

This year’s nominees include a mix of chart-topping artists, breakout hits, and fan favorites. It seems like there is something for every type of music fan on the list, making the race especially interesting as voting heads into its final days.

How Fans Can Vote Before the Deadline

If you want to support your favorite artist, the process is pretty simple. Fans can vote by heading to bet.com/vca26 and filling out the voting form.

Voting remains open until June 28, 2026, at 9:30pm EST, according to the official voting rules. Fans are limited to one vote per email address per day, so those who have been voting regularly still have time to get a few more votes in before the window closes.

The nominees for the 2026 Viewers’ Choice Award are:

Honestly, it’s a strong lineup. The category includes everything from established superstars to artists who have been steadily building momentum over the past year. That variety is part of what makes the Viewers’ Choice Award one of the most unpredictable categories of the night.

A full nominees list can be found at bet.com/bet-awards/nominees.

More 2026 BET Awards & Special Honors Are on the Way

Of course, the Viewers’ Choice Award is only one part of the night. The 2026 BET Awards will also recognize achievements across music, film, television, sports, and culture. Categories include:

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Female R&B/Pop Artist

Best Group and Best Collaboration

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Video of the Year and Album of the Year

Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Movie

Sportswoman of the Year and Sportsman of the Year

BET Her Award, the Fashion Vanguard Award, and the Pulse Award

The show will also celebrate several entertainment icons. Ms. Lauryn Hill is set to receive the Living Legend Award, Teyana Taylor will be honored with the Icon of the Year Award, and Sylvia Rhone will receive the Ultimate Icon Award.

Let’s be real, those honors alone are enough to make this year’s show worth watching. All three women have had a major impact on music and entertainment, and the ceremony gives fans a chance to see those achievements recognized on one of the industry’s biggest stages.

2026 BET Awards: A Packed Performance Lineup

As always, the performances are expected to be a major highlight of the evening.

This year’s lineup includes:

Alexia Jayy

Ari Lennox

Baby Keem

BJ the Chicago Kid

Cardi B

Common

Doechii

Don Toliver

Durand Bernarr

Erica Campbell

French Montana and Max B

George Clinton

Kehlani

Kenny Iko

KWN

Le’Andria Johnson

Nas

Queen Latifah

Rapsody

RAYE

Rick Ross

Tems

T.I.

The War and Treaty

It seems like BET is making sure every corner of music is represented. Whether viewers tune in for hip-hop, R&B, gospel, or legendary performers, there should be no shortage of memorable moments throughout the broadcast.

When & Where to Watch

Paramount 2026 BET Awards Promo Photo

The 2026 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 8:00pm ET with the ceremony broadcast across several networks: Paramount, BET HER, MTV and MTV2, VH1, CMT, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon (Nick@Nite), POP, LOGO, and TV Land. So there are plenty of places to catch it.

For those who prefer streaming, the show will also be available on BET+ and through BET.com with a participating TV provider login.

Yep, there is still time to vote, but not much. Fans who want to help decide the winner of the 2026 Viewers’ Choice Award will need to submit their votes before the June 28 deadline. After that, all that’s left to do is sit back, tune in, and see which artist takes home some of the night’s biggest honors.