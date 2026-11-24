Sienna Spiro‘s James Bond theme ambitions are no secret, with the rising singer admitting that recording a song for the iconic spy franchise would be her “biggest dream.”

The 21-year-old singer opened up about the idea shortly after Robert Pattinson was officially announced as the next James Bond, saying the franchise’s dramatic musical style has appealed to her for years. Spiro also suggested that the people behind the next Bond movie are already aware of her interest.

Sienna Spiro Calls Singing Bond Theme Her ‘Biggest Dream’

Getty English singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro attends the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 14, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Spiro made her Bond ambitions clear while speaking to People at Bloomingdale’s holiday window unveiling in New York on Friday. “Probably my biggest dream,” she said of the possibility of recording a Bond theme.

The singer explained that the desire is not something she developed only after Pattinson’s casting. According to Spiro, she has naturally gravitated toward melodies that sound as though they could belong in a Bond movie since she began singing as a child.

“I’ve always gravitated towards melodies that sound Bond-esque,” she said, adding that the connection goes back to when she was around 10 years old.

The franchise has a long history of pairing its films with major recording artists, with Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Adele, Sam Smith and Billie Eilish among those who have performed Bond themes over the decades. For Spiro, joining that list would represent a major career milestone.

She Says The Bond Team Already Knows She Is Interested

Spiro is doing more than quietly hoping the opportunity comes her way. When asked whether she had made her interest known to the people behind the franchise, she indicated that they were already aware.

“They know,” she told People, adding that she was available and keeping her “fingers crossed.”

There has been no announcement about who will record the theme for the next Bond film, and Spiro has not suggested that she is officially in talks for the job. Still, her public declaration arrives at a particularly interesting time for the franchise.

Robert Pattinson was officially announced as the new James Bond in November, with Denis Villeneuve directing the next installment. Pattinson called taking on the role “the honour of a lifetime” and described the opportunity as a dream come true.

The film remains in the early stages, meaning many major details, including its title, release date and theme-song performer, have yet to be revealed.

Sienna Spiro Is Having A Breakthrough Year

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Sienna Spiro performs onstage during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Spiro’s Bond hopes come during a significant period in her career. The English singer-songwriter recently earned her first Grammy nomination, landing a spot in the Best New Artist category for the 2027 ceremony. The Recording Academy confirmed that she is nominated alongside artists including Ella Langley, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf and Slayyyter.

The nomination followed a year that also saw Spiro continue building momentum as a live performer. She recently appeared at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where she performed Sade’s “Smooth Operator.” Variety highlighted the performance as part of a ceremony packed with major artists.

The song choice also happened to showcase the kind of dramatic, sophisticated vocal style often associated with Bond themes, although there is no indication that the performance was connected to the franchise. Spiro has also released her debut album, “Visitor,” while songs including “Die on This Hill” and “Great Expectation” have helped expand her profile.

The Bond Theme Comes With A Major Legacy

Landing a James Bond theme would place Spiro in one of music’s most closely watched traditions. The franchise has repeatedly turned to artists capable of delivering songs that balance drama, orchestration and cinematic scale.

Adele’s “Skyfall”, Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall” and Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die” all went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song. That history explains why the role remains such a coveted opportunity for singers.

For Spiro, though, the attraction appears to be personal as much as professional. Her comments suggest she sees the Bond sound as naturally aligned with the kind of music she has been drawn to since childhood.

With Pattinson now preparing to begin a new era as 007 and the film’s musical direction still undecided, Spiro has made one thing clear: if the Bond team comes calling, she wants to be ready.