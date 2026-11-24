Fans are mourning the loss of Ian “Molly” Meldrum, who passed away on Monday, November 23, in Melbourne, Australia.

Meldrum, a TV host and music producer who was instrumental in launching the careers of acts ranging from Kylie Minogue to AC/DC, was 83 years old at the time of his death, which came after years of health setbacks.

As Reuters reported, a cause of death was not disclosed.

Honored By Sir Elton & More

Getty Molly Meldrum

Meldrum’s death drew scores of tributes, including one from Elton John.

“Molly Meldrum was an Australian legend and an institution,” Sir Elton said in a statement, via New Idea. “His love of music propelled so many Australian artists to success and I had so many great moments being interviewed by him. An enormous loss for Australian music.”

Others to honor Meldrum included Kylie Minogue, AC/DC, ’80s hitmakers Human Nature and Michael Buble, who wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about Molly’s passing. What a tremendous loss to our music community. Molly was there from the early days of my career and his belief in me mattered more than he probably knew. He was truly one of a kind. He loved music and he loved the people who made it. I will always be grateful for his friendship and for the decades of support that he showed me from the very beginning. I’ll miss you, Molly. ❤️”

Tribute From King Charles

Also paying tribute was Britain’s King Charles, with Buckingham Palace issuing a statement honoring Meldrum.

“The King was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Molly Meldrum,” read the statement, as reported by Australia’s News 24. “His Majesty’s interview with Molly is a moment he and many others will never forget — he hopes that interview will once again raise a few smiles as Australians honour Molly’s legacy as a true giant of the music industry.”

In fact, Meldrum’s 1977 “Countdown” interview with then-Prince Charles looms large in the late broadcaster’s career, having become legendary for the usually composed interviewer stumbling over his questions — even unleashing an F-bomb in the presence of royalty. At one point, Meldrum’s awkward questioning prompted the bemused future king to ask, “Do you not have one of these teleprompters?”

Then, when Meldrum recalled once seing the prince’s “mum” in London, Charles interrupted to correct him, asking, “Are you referring to Her Majesty the Queen?”

While Meldrum later recalled his interview with Charles as the “most horrific” moment of his career, Charles made light of it in a video clip to mark the 40th anniversary of “Countdown” in 2014.

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“There is an old show business saying which warns never to work with animals or children, but nobody prepared me for Molly Meldrum,” Charles said in his lighthearted roast of Meldrum.

“Was it really 40 years ago? It seems like yesterday… I wish it were tomorrow, I’d cancel it. I certainly learned some, um, interesting new Australian words from Mr. Meldrum,” Charles added. “And if he could have read my mind, he could have learned some interesting new English words from me.”