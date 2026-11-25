Ariana Grande played an aspiring actress in her “Petal” music video. Her character, Pepper, was willing to try anything to win the role over everyone else. However, she was constantly rejected.

Fans were worried about the singer’s health because of how she looked in the video. Grande, 33, addressed the comments and said the situation was similar to the video’s story.

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The “Focker-in-Law” star appeared on the Nov. 25 episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast. She spoke about the meaning of the story that had a gruesome end.

“It’s just kind of like, ‘Oh, when will it be about the art? When will it be about the work?’” the Grammy winner explained. “That was largely what the video was about, is like, ‘Oh, here comes this girl, talented, little,’ and there’s always some distortion around the performance or around the art, whatever it is. And for a while she tries to accommodate and be valuable.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer said her favorite part was Pepper auditioning again as herself. It was a sign of self acceptance. The “Wicked” star said that she wouldn’t change anything about the video. She called the backlash to her body weight “its own meta, insane perception” and “really interesting.”

The discourse about her health based on her weight continued while she doing the “Eternal Sunshine” tour. Her team announced to PEOPLE that she planned to take a break from the public eye after the tour becauswe of public scrutinity.

Ariana Grande Announced ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour Documentary

Some fans were worried about the singer after seeing pictures of her on stage. They’ll get her perspective of the tour in a new documentary.

Peacock will release “the eternal sunshine diaries: the making of the tour” on Dec. 11. Then the concert film premieres on Dec. 12. The documentary takes place 30 days before the sold-out tour began. The tour started in Oakland, California on June 6 and ended in London, England in September.

“At the same time, Grande is putting the finishing touches on her eighth studio album, giving audiences an intimate window into her creative process during a pivotal moment,” read the press release, according to PEOPLE.

It’s unclear what the pivotal moment could mean. Grande revealed that she’s dating Ricky Alvarez again. She changed her “Thank U, Next” lyric about him on tour to “Wrote some songs about Ricky, I’m trynna make him my last.” The original line is “Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh.”

She also sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky, I know he’s still got my back” and “Wrote some songs about Ricky, we always find our way back” at other shows. The singer has repeatedly posted cute photos with him on Instagram. Fans will have to wait and see if he’ll make an appearance in the documentary.

This tour was also Grande’s return after leaving her former manager Scooter Braun. She said on Las Culturistas that she feels safer to create with her current team.