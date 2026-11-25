The gorgeous singer-songwriter and actress Halsey has shared a video in which she looks absolutely sizzling in a tiny bikini — and eagle-eyed fans have spotted a humorous detail that they can’t unsee.

Halsey, 32, has just finished filming the horror movie “Replacer” (which she also co-wrote) in Montreal, Canada, and is taking some time out to chill in an unspecified location.

While relaxing in the shallow waters of a pebbly beach, she uploaded some footage to social media. Her fans reacted in their droves.

Halsey’s Fans Think She Looks Gorgeous in Her Latest Video

Halsey took to her Instagram account to share her bikini-clad beach video with her 29.2 million followers.

It’s eight seconds long and Halsey is holding her camera facing towards her. She is standing in the shallow sea and dunks herself. Wearing a tiny black bikini and with her long hair soaked, she looks absolutely stunning.

The caption on Halsey’s post is a single emoji “♏️” which represents Scorpio, the eighth sign of the zodiac and one of the three water signs.

Calming music plays over the post and a voiceover says, “Water is the element of change. The people of the water tribe are capable of adapting to many things.”

Her fans loved how she looked in the footage, as one of them wrote, “Okay okay mermaid goddess hold up.”

“You’re so breathtaking,” said actress Emma Norton.

Another follower commented, “I WAS NOT PREPARED TO SEE HER THIS GORGEOUS.”

“Imagine being so devastatingly beautiful,” said somebody else.

Someone else posted, “oh? I don’t think I was ready for this. unreal!!”

Finally, another Instagram user proclaimed, “this just cured my sickness.”

However, several eagle-eyed viewers of Halsey’s video couldn’t help but notice that a little mishap appeared to occur during the filming of the footage. Those people also had their say in the comments section.

Halsey Appeared to Bump Her Head on a Rock

Getty Halsey.

That thing about the people of the water tribe being capable of adapting to many things actually applies to Halsey in her video. As she dunks herself in the shallow water in the clip, she appears to bump her head on the rocky sea floor. However, she casually rides it out, pretends it didn’t happen, and posted the video anyway. Adaptation at its finest.

Several of Halsey’s followers noticed the little mishap, as one of them commented in Brazilian Portuguese, saying, “Ela batendo a cabeça na pedra, doeu e começou a disfarçar kkkkk,” which translates as, “She hit her head on the rock, it hurt and started disguising herself lol.”

Another follower asked, “GIRL IS YOUR HEAD OKAY??? 😭😭😭”

Similarly, another individual pondered, “Does your head hurt?”

Last but not least, someone else also queried, “Had to pretend that rock didn’t hurt huh?”

We hope Halsey’s head is okay after she appeared to hit it on a rock. If you’re going to do something like that, at least look fabulous doing it. In that regard, the beautiful star undoubtedly succeeded.

If you’re interested, Halsey also posted a carousel of beach snaps in which she shows off her bikini body some more. That one isn’t embeddable, but you can see it by clicking here.