Grammy-winning rapper 2 Chainz was involved in a car accident, sharing an update with fans on social media on Tuesday, November 24.

He revealed that another driver swerved to avoid hitting a possum but ultimately hit 2 Chainz’s vehicle. As a result, he was left with two broken ribs. He shared a video of the two cars: a gray sedan and an orange Tesla Cybertruck. Both were severely damaged, with debris from the crash on the road. Police were on the scene.

“A lot of calls and concern on my well being,” he wrote in his caption. “I appreciate everyone who reaching out.”

“I’m good. Just resting with broken ribs,” he continued. “No, I wasn’t drinking, smoking, sleeping or on autopilot. The other driver dodged a possum and hit me head-on, smh. Hope that answers all of your questions. Blessed”

Fans Send Well-Wishes To 2 Chainz

Over 9,000 comments were left on 2 Chainz’s post as of Tuesday night, with fans expressing relief that he is okay.

“Prayers up big bro you will recover stronger!,” Conor McGregor wrote.

“🤲🏾🤲🏾,” Ty Dolla Sign commented.

“Thank God you’re still here with us! ❤️🙏🏾,” Kandi Burruss posted.

“🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” Jamie Foxx said.

“Oh my gosh 😱😭🙏🏾 I’m glad you’re okay 💛,” one person shared.

“Prayers for you and your healing. Glad you are ok!,” another person wrote.

2 Chainz Is Set To Release His 10th Studio Album

2 Chainz is preparing to release his 10th studio album, and eight solo studio album, on Friday, Dec. 4, titled Playaz Only Live Once. He has released four singles: “Reign” with Cash Cobain and Young Nudy, “A Week in Paris,” “Situation” with Big Sean, Erykah Badu and Aasher Saintt, and “Pops” with Statik Selectah.

The other songs on the album will also feature collaborations with Mary J. Blige, T.I., Vory, Leon Thomas, THE-DREAM, Ronald Isley, Macy Gray, Westside Gunn, Muni Long, 6LACK, Dolla Boy, and CeeLo Green, according to PEOPLE.

2 Chainz Released His Debut Memoir Earlier This Year

In March, 2 Chainz release his debut memoir, The Voice in My Head is God,” in which he “shares the spiritual journey behind his success, offering a raw, reflective, and deeply motivational meditation on the inner voice that’s guided him his whole life: God.”

“Before there was 2 Chainz, there was Tauheed Epps—an only child growing up in College Park, Georgia, raised by a single mother while his father served time in prison. Though he excelled in school and earned a basketball scholarship, the streets were never far behind, and by fifteen, he had been arrested and was hustling to survive. He faced doubt and self-destruction, but even then, something told him that another life was possible, even when nothing around him showed him the way,” the Amazon description reads.

“In The Voice in my Head is God, 2 Chainz writes with a kind of honesty that cuts deep. He does not hide from the slow pull of addiction or the false comfort of self-destruction. He does not sugarcoat the shame either. He names it, sits with it, and shows how faith and discipline gave him the tools to heal and start again. This is not a blueprint. It is not a sermon. It is a witness to the voice that stopped him from making the worst calls, and the same voice that pushed him toward purpose.”