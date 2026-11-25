Mary J. Blige has received a major legal win after a judge upheld a previous ruling that her 1992 hit song “Real Love” did not infringe on the copyright of Roy C’s 1973 funk recording “Impeach the President.”

Blige was not personally named in the lawsuit, so the primary financial liability would have fallen on Universal Music Group had the suit been successful. However, the R&B icon could have suffered indirect financial losses, such as royalty adjustments.

Tuff City was seeking up to $150,000 in statutory damages, which is tiny in comparison to the $33 billion worth of Universal Music Group.

‘Impeach the President’ Features an Unforgettable Drum Break That Has Served as a Foundational Hip Hop Inspiration

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The dispute began back in April 2024, when Tuff City Records, an independent boutique label that owns the copyrights to the song “Impeach the President,” claimed “Real Love” sampled the song without a license. However, the courts ruled a license was not needed because the tracks were different enough to invalidate the claim, despite shared “percussive elements.”

“Impeach the President” features a unique drum break that has been sampled almost a thousand times. Sampledle explains, “Throughout the 1990s, ‘Impeach the President’ became the unofficial sonic heartbeat of New York City hip-hop.”

The outlet lists several songs that have used the break in some way include “Halftime” by Nas, “Unbelievable” by Biggie Smalls, and “That’s the Way Love Goes” by Janet Jackson.

Aaron Fuchs, Tuff City president who founded the label in 1981, has told Billboard he generally charged “a low four-figure sum,” for an artist to sample the track, and even less for indie labels.

Why Did Appeals Court Reject ‘Impeach the President’ Copyright Lawsuit?

“The works as a whole are distinct,” Rolling Stone points out the decision reads. The document also says, “The songs differ in their lyrics, melody, genre, subject matter, and overall sound.”

More quotes from the ruling include the statements, “While ‘Impeach the President’ and ‘Real Love’ share certain percussive elements, other elements are notably different, such as open versus closed hi-hats and distinct snare and kick drum rhythms,” and “The songs’ ‘total concept and overall feel’ reinforce the conclusion that the works at issue are not substantially similar.”

The ruling is somewhat surprising, as courts and labels have taken quite a strict approach to sampling over the past few decades. “Get a license or do not sample,” K-Jewel 99.3 FM points out a federal court stated in a 1992 dispute over the same song.

The station does note that during the ’90s, uncleared sampling was widespread and fairly accepted in hip-hop.

Copyright Law in Music Can Seem Confusing & Unevenly Enforced

The recent “Impeach the President” ruling shows us that copyright standards are constantly shifting and evolving, and are very subjective.

For example, Olivia Rodrigo has given up millions in royalties to Taylor Swift and her collaborators, as well as Hayley Williams of the band Paramore, due to slight style similarities in a few songs but no actual sampling.