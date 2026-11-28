Britney Spears was seen stepping out in New York City with her older son, Preston Federline, soon after Thanksgiving 2026 in photos that were published by Deuxmoi on Saturday, November 28.

The outlet says she and Preston were photographed departing from a dinner at Sartiano’s, an upscale restaurant in SoHo. The “Womanizer” singer chose a fitted black off-the-shoulder mini dress, which she accessorized with a black hat and lacy red fingerless gloves.

Britney wrapped a satin blue shawl around her shoulders and covered up with a pair of large shades. Preston, 21, also went for an incognito vibe, hiding behind the hood of his gray sweatshirt. He completed his look with a white tee, dark baggy jeans, and sneakers.

Fans React to the New Photos of Britney & Her Son

In the comments of Deuxmoi’s post, one fan declared that “Preston looks like Britney,” while another said, “Okay mama looks GOOD.”

Someone else weighed in, “She looks happy!! Let’s give her some space. Glad she’s with her son!” and others remarked how happy they were to see Britney with a smile.

Preston is the older of Britney’s two sons, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Kevin Federline in September 2005 and September 2006. The boys’ birthdays are just two days apart, with Preston arriving on September 14, and his younger brother Jayden arriving the next year on September 12.

Britney Spears’ Sons Have Gotten Into Runway Modeling

In June, both Jayden and Preston walked the runway of the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.

In July, both boys chatted with Vogue about modeling and their future plans. Preston told the mag the brand’s creative director, Guram Gvasalia, reached out to the brothers about walking in the show after spotting “photos of us on the internet,” he thinks. He said their response was an enthusiastic yes, and that they thought the gig sounded “so sick.” He said the experience, his first time in a “fashion environment,” was “cool and exciting.”

Jayden talked about goofing off with his brother and imagining how they would walk as the show date got closer and things became “real.” He said, “Preston and I were always just checking in on each other, asking each other how we were going to walk, and making fun of each other a little bit. We were like, ‘Don’t make that face. You can’t make that face.'”

He added that Guram gave them tips on their walk because, it being their first fashion show, “We didn’t really know how to do it.”

Britney Spears Wrote in Her Memoir that She Stopped Challenging Draconian Conservatorship in an Effort to Gain More Time With Her Sons

Jayden and Preston were just 1 and 2 years old when Britney was placed under a draconian conservatorship in February 2008 that gave her father Jamie Spears full decision-making power over her person and finances.

In her 2023 memoir “The Woman in Me,” she talked about her love for her sons and explained, “My freedom in exchange for naps with my children — it was a trade I was willing to make.”

Reflecting on her years as a prisoner of her father, she said, “Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself. I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick.”