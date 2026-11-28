Nicole Scherzinger has ended her relationship with Thom Evans. The Pussycat Dolls singer, 48, was with retired Scottish rugby player Thom Evans, 41, for seven years. The pair were engaged for more than three years before the surprise breakup. In a lengthy Instagram post, Evans revealed Scherzinger ended the relationship.

The pair had always cut an extremely romantic image, one that seemed destined for marriage. Evans’ Instagram is like a love letter to his former fiancé, having posted images and tributes to her on a frequent basis for close to a decade.

Scherzinger has not publicly commented on the breakup, but Evans has expressed his deep heartbreak to his followers. The circumstances behind Scherzinger’s decision to end both the engagement and the relationship aren’t known as of yet.

Nicole Scherzinger And Thom Evans Were Together Since 2019

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans never walked down the aisle. But the pair appeared to be as besotted with each other as a pair of newlyweds. Snapshots of their lives were regularly posted by Evans, who never failed to gush about his lady love.

The retired athlete and the Pussycat Dolls singer first met in 2019. Evans competed on “The X Factor: Celebrity,” where Scherzinger was a judge. The two initially remained coy about their relationship before debuting as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Evans and Scherzinger were last seen together in São Paulo, Brazil earlier this month. The pair remained relatively low-key, with Evans hanging back while Scherzinger interacted with fans after her performance.

Nicole Scherzinger Was The One Who Ended The Relationship With Thom Evans

Thom Evans left no room for speculation about who decided to walk away between him and Nicole Scherzinger. The heartbroken former rugby player revealed it was the Pussycat Dolls singer’s choice to end things.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “After seven years of love, commitment and believing in a future together, this is an incredibly difficult time. Whilst this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for, I respect Nicole’s decision and genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life. Thom x.”

Evans has openly gushed about his now-former fiancé in the media and on social media. The athlete admitted he thought Scherzinger was “out of my league” in a 2021 interview with The Sun. Evans was also the one to pop the question in June 2023 during a romantic beach proposal.

Nicole Scherzinger Once Said She Might Have Children With Thom Evans

While Thom Evans was the more vocal, publicly expressive partner in the relationship, Nicole Scherzinger had also openly spoken of their romance.

In a 2024 interview with The Sunday Times, Scherzinger said she “cannot wait” to become a mother. The Pussycat Dolls singer had also said she anticipated Hawai’i as the location for their wedding, with a potential reception in Portugal.

“I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait,” she said in The Sunday Times interview. “It’s like the clock is ticking. I want to have a baby, but work calls. But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children.”

Scherzinger has had other long-term relationships before. The 48-year-old was in a relationship with Formula One athlete Lewis Hamilton from 2007 to 2015. She then moved on with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to 2019.

Thom Evans has also dated within the show business industry. The 41-year-old was in a relationship with English model and actress Kelly Brook from 2010 to 2013.