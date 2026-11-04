Nicole Scherzinger Shares Record-Breaking Moment During the Pussycat Dolls Tour in Brazil

Nicole Scherzinger is back on stage where she belongs. She and a few former members of the Pussycat Dolls reunited this year for a tour, which just concluded in Brazil. The women adored performing to crowds of fans, receiving thunderous applause.

After the show, Nicole Scherzinger admitted the final show quite “literally” blew the roof off.

Nicole Scherzinger & the Pussycat Dolls Had the Loudest Show in Brazil

Nicole Scherzinger and the rest of the Pussycat Dolls just concluded their recent tour with a larger-than-life stop in São Paulo, Brazil. The singer shared photos from the show, noting they reached an incredibly loud 112 decibels.

“112 dB!!! Our final show was officially the loudest show of the entire tour! Thank you Brasil for helping us literally blow the roof off this joint! 🇧🇷❤️‍🔥” Scherzinger captioned her latest Instagram post.

The first photo included a sultry photo of the singer with an extended leg up on a bar. She and the other Pussycat Dolls wore seductive costumes featuring leopard print bodysuits. At one point in the show, each singer also sported a large covering decked out in the colors of the Brazillian flag.

“Your energy, your voices… I can still feel it all! ✨ These memories will stay with me forever,” she added. ❤️ Thank you for singing your hearts out with me and making both nights so special. So grateful to my incredible team for pouring so much love into every moment! You have my heart, Brasil!!! 🇧🇷 Te amo!!! Until we dance again! 💋”

“Can we do it all again?!?🥺🇧🇷” band member Ashley Roberts replied in the comments.

“Thank you for such an unforgettable night in Brazil, Nicole! 🥹❤️ You have no idea how much this meant to us. My heart is so full, and I’ll cherish these memories forever. We love you so much! Please come back soon! 🇧🇷” a fan sweetly added in the comments.

The Show Must Go On

Thankfully, the entire tour seemed to go overwhelmingly well. However, it didn’t happen without a few setbacks. Just an hour before a performance in Europe, Nicole Scherzinger suffered severe burns on her legs.

“Nothing like boiling water falling on your leg an hour before your set — But the show must go on,” the singer boldly admitted on her Instagram stories.

“Thanks Düsseldorf for keeping me going. See you soon Amsterdam,” she continued.

Not long after the accident, Nicole Scherzinger was spotted out and about, seemingly recovered from the burns.

Even after it happened, the 48-year-old kept her good sense of humor.

“I had a pretty bad burn the other day. It was scary because it was literally right before the show and, if anyone’s had a bad burn, it really burns unless you have it submerged under cold, cold water. But time was not on my side,” the singer detailed the incident to The Sun. “I had these tights on, so fortunately it went on the tights, but there were designs on them. It’s kind of like a tribal tattoo now, apart from the open bits.”

Fans hope to see Nicole Scherzinger and the Pussycat Dolls tour again soon.