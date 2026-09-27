Nicole Scherzinger Suffers Painful Injury One Hour Before Pussycat Dolls Show

Nicole Scherzinger suffered a painful burn just one hour before she was scheduled to take the stage with the Pussycat Dolls.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant shared a photo of the injury on her Instagram Story Sunday, showing a large burn on her leg with blistered skin and dark marks.

Scherzinger Opened Up About the Injury

The Tony winner said the injury happened after boiling water fell on her shortly before her performance.

“Nothing like boiling water falling on your leg an hour before your set — But the show must go on,” Scherzinger wrote.

She also thanked the crowd in Düsseldorf for helping her get through the performance.

“Thanks Düsseldorf for keeping me going. See you soon Amsterdam,” she added.

Scherzinger, 48, performed with Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf on Saturday as part of the Pussycat Dolls’ PCD Forever tour.

The group was scheduled to continue its European run at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on Sunday.

Despite the injury, Scherzinger has appeared to be enjoying her time in Europe while on the road. On Saturday, she shared a video of herself dancing through the streets of Paris with her fiancé, former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans.

“Dancing in the city of love with my love,” she wrote over the video.

Scherzinger and Evans have been engaged since June 2023. The couple shared the happy news on social media with a carousel of images.

The current Pussycat Dolls tour comes after the group canceled most of its planned North American dates.

In May, the group announced that all but one of its North American shows would be canceled because of low ticket sales.

“When we announced the PCD FOREVER Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world,” the group wrote on social media according to Variety. “After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates.”

The cancellations came before the tour’s June launch and limited the group’s planned return to North American stages.

Scherzinger Was Allegedly Sad About the Tour Getting Smaller

A source later told US Weekly that Scherzinger was disappointed by the reduced schedule. According to the source, she had been excited to reunite with Roberts and Wyatt and introduce fans to a new era for the group.

“She was really excited to get back out there with Ashley and Kimberly to celebrate a new era, but now she feels they didn’t get a chance to showcase what they can do,” the insider said. “They went from not touring for over 15 years to booking big arenas like Madison Square Garden with only one new song to back it. They overestimated the demand.”

For now, Scherzinger is continuing the European leg of the PCD Forever tour — even after an unexpected backstage injury threatened to put her performance in Düsseldorf in jeopardy.