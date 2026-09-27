Start the Week Off Right With 4 Charming Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow — Sept. 28

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 28. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘The Story of Us’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “The Story of Us” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Story of Us” (per the Hallmark Channel): Jamie learns that her first love Sawyer is the architect of a development that wants to change her beloved neighborhood and threatens her bookstore. Can old Valentines help them see eye to eye?

“The Story of Us” stars Maggie Lawson and Sam Page.

“The Story of Us” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on February 9, 2019 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Valentine’s Day programming event.

‘Come Fly With Me’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Come Fly With Me” below:

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The official synopsis for “Come Fly With Me” (per the Hallmark Mystery): After landing a spot on the Thunderbirds team, an Air Force pilot must find a way to balance flying, family, and her budding romance with a widowed father.

“Come Fly With Me” stars Heather Hemmens and Niall Matter.

“Come Fly With Me” originally premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on September 15, 2023.

‘Follow Me to Daisy Hills’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Follow Me to Daisy Hills” below:

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The official synopsis for “Follow Me to Daisy Hills” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Jo realizes that her family’s general store in Daisy Hills is losing money, her father Duke calls in a favor to help. Duke’s help is Jo’s ex-boyfriend, Blake, former Daisy Hills native.

“Follow Me to Daisy Hills” stars Cindy Busby and Marshall Williams.

“Follow Me to Daisy Hills” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 19, 2020 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.

‘Marry Go Round’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Marry Go Round” below:

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The official synopsis for “Marry Go Round” (per the Hallmark Channel): Abby is a successful executive moving to Paris and planning to marry Edward. Life is perfect until she learns her divorce to high school sweetheart Luke is not exactly official.

“Marry Go Round” stars Amanda Schull and Brennan Elliott.

“Marry Go Round” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 10, 2022 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Into Love programming event.