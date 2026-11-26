Britney Spears is ending years of bad blood with her family via a family reunion in Louisiana to celebrate Thanksgiving.

That’s according to multiple reports, from outlets including TMZ and Page Six, claiming that she’s followed up on a previous apology issued via social media.

A Thanksgiving Family Reunion

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As Page Six reports, Spears has returned to Louisiana in order to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family.

She’s reportedly enjoying Thanksgiving with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, brother-in-law Jamie Watson, and nieces Maddie and Ivey.

“Everyone has had a great time so far,” a source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, TMZ has reported that Spears’ parents, Jamie and Lynn Spears, are also part of the family reunion.

She Apologized For Her ‘Stubbornness’

The long-awaited reunion with her estranged family comes days after the “Toxic” singer issued an apology to her family via Instagram, which she then quickly deleted.

As Page Six reported, on Saturday, November 20, she issued a post featuring an AI-generated image of kittens sipping tea in London.

“I’m so blessed to have such a beautiful family…I’m so very sorry for bringing up past issues, but I think I did because I realized I needed to protect my heart…it’s the way I love and when I love you, I REALLY love you,” she wrote in the caption of the since-deleted post.

“My stubbornness is childish and embarrassing,” she continued.

“Thoughts on the past, I’m obviously human and there actually might be something to those things I said [psychology] wise…either way I’m sorry to my family bringing up those memories, but I’ve never actually spoke to them face to face on it…it’s frankly bc I just miss them like crazy!!! And I’m very sorry!!!” she concluded.

A few days before that message was posted/deleted, TMZ reported her family had been hopeful for Thanksgiving reunion after so many years of estrangement.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Britney gets an invite to the family Thanksgiving celebration every year, but this time, relatives are feeling especially hopeful she’ll actually attend because things are finally in a good place,” the outlet reported.



“We’re told Britney and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, are back on good terms after years of family drama … giving loved ones even more reason to believe a holiday reunion could be in the cards,” TMZ added.

Per the outlet, “our sources say the family hasn’t nailed down a location just yet. The gathering will either take place at [her mother] Lynne Spears’ home or another relative’s place in Louisiana.”

Has She Buried the Hatchet with Her Sister?

The report that Spears has reconciled with her younger sister are at odds with an earlier Instagram post that found her complaining about both Jamie Lynn and her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

In an Instagram post dated November 1, she wrote, “I will find a new family !!! Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy one time when I would visit in Louisiana during covid in two week trips and Kevin wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house !!! They made me feel like a slave and have all their secret things they did behind my back and all I ever did was work for my dad !!! I will find a new family !!!”





