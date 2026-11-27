Justin Timberlake’s upcoming tell-all documentary, simply titled “Timberlake,” is set to premiere on Apple TV on December 11. Recently, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the 45-year-old singer revealed why he was reluctant to open up about his life in a tell-all format.

Justin Timberlake Details Difficult 5 Years Ahead Of Tell-All Documentary

Getty Justin Timberlake attends the 2026 Recording Academy Honors

Timberlake appeared on the November 26 episode of Fallon’s hit late-night talk show. During the appearance, he discussed “Timberlake,” including that he was a bit hesitant to tell his story.

“I was really reluctant to do it … I think I’m sort of famously private,” he said. After that, he began to discuss what led him to agree to film the documentary.

According to him, “I have a relationship with Fisher Stevens, who is a wonderful director and a great human.”

“When Fisher first approached me to do this, I was reluctant, because I was like, ‘I don’t wanna talk about myself,’ you know? But the more we sat down and talked, the more I found myself kind of searching for something that was beneath the surface a little more,” Timberlake added.

From there, the singer stated that he “mustered up some courage” to discuss topics “that I’ve never talked about before. Things that even those that are closest to me don’t know.”

“You just never know what somebody’s going through, right? And I think I kind of decided, maybe people see my life from the outside and it’s like, ‘Wow!'”

“But everybody’s going through something, and I think I’ve gone through a lot in the last five years that I feel like has made me a better human and a better father, a better husband, a better friend,” he added.

The ‘Mirrors’ Singer Called ‘Timberlake’ ‘Really Cathartic’

Getty Justin Timberlake with his wife Jessica Biel in 2023.

Timberlake didn’t go into detail about what aspects of his life the documentary will detail. Ahead of its release, it seems likely that in addition to his battle with Lyme disease and his 2024 DUI, the documentary may include Janet Jackson and some discussion about his past with Britney Spears.

I found the whole experience to be really cathartic,” he added about the upcoming documentary.

“And I hope that when I do share the things that I share in the documentary, that anybody who’s watching it who might have gone through something similar or is just going through anything, can see somebody like myself and sort of feel like, ‘Well, if he can have the courage to speak on it and be vulnerable about it.'”

Timberlake then said, “Maybe I can be a beacon of light for whoever’s watching.”

Apple TV Has Released a Trailer For the Tell-All Documentary

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The upcoming four-part “Timberlake” documentary was officially announced on November 23. Additionally, Apple TV released the first offical trailer, which features not only the music legend but also his wife, actress Jessica Biel.

The trailer begins with Timberlake sitting down on a couch as he admits that “this is a very different process” than what he’s accustomed to, before later saying, “People aren’t gonna understand who I am.”

Then it shows Biel explaining how Timberlake surprised her when they first met. From there, the clip includes headlines from recent years involving the singer, as well as various interviews and heartfelt revelations. “Timberlake” arrives on Apple TV on December 11.